How to find out how much storage my iPad has

Share

Check the amount of free storage space on your iPad to better manage your app data.

You iPad It has a series of features and hardware elements of utmost importance. The processor is the central core that is responsible for directing all operations and executing tedious tasks. The battery ensures that the energy operation is efficient and durable. The screen, to mention another example, is the soul of the iPad and an extension of our hand that allows us to interact with the tablet. But there is another characteristic as important as all these elements that we have talked about, the ability to storage space.

The storage space of an iPad is one of its most important factors, despite the fact that not everyone is aware of it and looks at other aspects before purchasing one model or another of iPad. In fact, a specific model of iPad can exaggeratedly increase its price only because of the storage capacity in such a way that a 128 GB iPad Pro costs 1,199 euros and a 2 TB iPad Pro costs up to 2,409 euros.

So, in the case of such a valuable aspect, if you use an iPad, it is best to know at all times how much storage space has your device. Therefore, in this article we will guide you through a process by which you can not only find out how much storage capacity your iPad has, but also how much space is occupied and how much space is free. This way you can better manage the content of your applications.

How to drag and drop content between apps on iPhone and iPad

How to find out how much storage space your iPad has

Knowing how much storage capacity an iPad has is easy. You only have to follow a series of steps and access a Settings section that allows you to know the free storage space and the total storage space of the device.

Follow these steps to find out how much storage space is on your iPad no matter what model you have:

one. First, go to the Settings app on your iPad.

two. Then click on the “General” section.

3. then do tap on the “Information” section.

In this section of the Settings application you will find all kinds of data about your iPad. Here you can see information such as what version of software your iPad has installed; what is your model number, your serial number, how many songs do you have stored, how many apps are installed. how many photos are saved and a long etcetera. In the third data panel you can see what the total storage capacity of your iPad is and how much storage space is available.

How to know more details about your iPad storage

You already know the exact storage capacity of your iPad, now it’s time to dig a little deeper and dig for more details about the storage space of your iPad model.

There is a method in the iPadOS software by which iPad users have the ability to know which apps, which photos, which videos and which other data take up more storage space on the iPad in order to better manage storage and free up space.

This is the way by which you can know everything you need to know about the storage space of your Apple iPad:

one. Go into the iPadOS Settings app.

two. Access the “General” section.

3. Click on the “iPad Storage” section.

Here you will find different sections in which the software of your iPad’s operating system will provide you with all kinds of data about the device’s storage. Next we are going to explore each of these storage space information panels in this interesting and useful section of the tablet settings of the company with the bitten apple logo.

The first iPad storage information panel shows us a small graph where you can see how much storage space your apps, iPadOS software, photos, messages, media files, emails, books, and system data take up.

In the following section, Apple offers a series of panels with recommendations and suggestions of data and files from the software that users can delete easily – in fact, they can be deleted directly from this Settings section – in order to free up a very interesting amount of storage space on your iPad. We can uninstall unused apps, transfer photos to iCloud cloud services, delete files in Messages chat conversations, review large files…

Finally there is a large panel that tells us about how much storage space each of the applications occupies that you have installed on your iPad. The most natural thing is that the Photos, Podcasts, Messages and games applications are the apps that require the most space. Be that as it may, from this same settings section you have the possibility of deleting the application to free up all the space it is using in the iPad’s storage.

For example, in the example image we see how the Messages application occupies 1.2 GB of storage for its photos and videos from chats, and the Podcasts application occupies 1.85 GB for all downloaded podcasts, a storage space that we could release very comfortably.

A sensational trick to zoom in Apple Maps that you may not have known

Additionally, you can check how much storage space your iPhone has through a process very similar to this.

If you have the misfortune that your iPad has little free storage space and you need more to install applications, take pictures or work on your projects, we recommend you use these tricks to free up storage space on iPhone and iPad. You will see how this will make your terminal operate even faster!

Related topics: tutorials

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!