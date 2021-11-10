Tech

How to see Rai 4K on digital terrestrial? Here’s where it’s active

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

A few days ago we explained how to watch a Rai program in 4K via Rai 4K on satellite. Well, not everyone knows that Rai 4K can also be seen on digital terrestrial, but not everywhere.

According to the official documentation, Rai 4K broadcasts on an experimental basis in Valle D’Aosta and in some areas of Turin a DVB-T2 version of the UHD channel.

If you are in one of the areas in question, just hook up the RAI Mux 5, which is present only in Valle D’Aosta and Piedmont and broadcasts on UHF 53 frequency in Valle D’Aosta from the center of Gerdaz and on VHF 11 frequency in Piedmont in Turin from Eremo and Monte Capra.

The programming is different than the satellite counterpart, which offers a variety of content belonging to different categories. Furthermore, for some years, Rai 4K has always been on the air unlike what happened previously and the transmissions both on terrestrial and satellite take place in 4K HDR HLG.

Rai 4K, however, is also available in streaming, on the Rai TV + service we talked about on these pages a few days ago and which, unfortunately, is little known in Italy. It is a platform linked to HbbTV, that is the hybrid service that allows access to interactive functions on digital terrestrial.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In mid-November, Fortnite will no longer be played in China

1 week ago

BMW R 18 The Wal. Shinya Kimura’s Big Boxer – News

1 day ago

GOG brings you a new free game: it’s a classic action-adventure

1 day ago

Forza Horizon 5 beats Elden Ring, first in the Steam ranking – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button