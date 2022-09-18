Hurricane Fiona leaves more than 3 million people without power in Puerto Rico and causes “catastrophic flooding” as it heads for the Dominican Republic

Drafting

18 September 2022

image source, EPA

Tropical storm Fiona became a hurricane this Sunday and caused a general blackout in Puerto Rico, affecting more than 3.3 million people.

This was reported by the company in charge of electricity transmission LUMA Energy, which announced that the total restoration of the service “It may take several days.”

The electric company explained that the system had been disconnected when the winds reached 140 kilometers per hour.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall this Sunday along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocón at 3:20 p.m. local time.

Maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated at 140 kilometers per hourreported the US National Hurricane Center.

He also warned about “catastrophic floods“ In Puerto Rico while heading to Dominican Republic” as the hurricane moves to the northwest.

Both territories have been notified of the passage of the hurricane and the local authorities activated the security protocols.

image source, Reuters

For their part, the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands issued a hurricane warning on Sunday and are launching their evacuation plans as authorities warned that the impact of Fiona is now inevitable.

The alert has been issued for the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, including Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked, Samana Cay, Long Cay and Ragged.

shelters

image source, Reuters Caption, Dozens of people have sought shelter in the shelters provided by the government.

The Weather Service of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, warned through its Twitter account that “flash floods can occur in streams, highways and streets, as well as urban, low-lying and poorly drained areas“.

Authorities have also asked residents of Puerto Rico to seek shelter to avoid a catastrophe made worse by Fiona’s impact.

“We are asking the residents of the most critical areas not to leave their homes or if they live in areas prone to landslides or floods to go to the shelters provided by the government,” explained the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi.

Puerto Rico was one of the territories most affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017, which destroyed much of the country’s energy infrastructure.

And even though five years have passed, the power supply problems continue.

According to what was reported by the EFE news agency, about 800 people are already installed in some of the shelters arranged by the authorities.

image source, Reuters Caption, Hurricane Fiona threatens to have winds close to 130kph.

According to the report, so far 784 people have approached 98 shelters, located in all the municipalities of the island.

All ports are closed and flights from the island’s main airport have been cancelled.

Governor Pierluisi also reported that this Monday there will be no classes in public schools and only public employees of essential services will have to go to work.

For its part, the government of President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency in the case of Puerto Rico, which is an associated state of the United States.