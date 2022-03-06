‘I feel fantastic’: Amy Schumer reveals she had liposuction

Amy Schumer confessed in a recent interview that she feels “spectacular” after undergoing liposuction.

It was in the last chapter of the Chelsea Handler podcast that he revealed that he never thought of undergoing such an operation.

“When I heard liposuction, it sounded crazy to me and I said, I will never do something like that.”

But after giving birth to her first child, undergoing a C-section and battling endometriosis, she decided it was the best thing for her.

“I healed and said I want liposuction and now I feel fantastic,” she said.

The actress knows that plastic surgery has been very popular, especially on social networks, so it was important for her to talk about it on her Instagram profile in January.

“I feel good, finally. It has helped me feel stronger. I never thought of doing something like this, but after two years that your uterus refuses to contract and turning 40, ”she wrote next to a photo in a bathing suit.

The actress also revealed that surgeons had to remove her appendix and entire uterus.

Schumer has become a major spokesperson for “self love” by starring in a movie called “I Feel Pretty,” which tells the story of a woman who changes how others see her simply by changing her attitude toward her body.