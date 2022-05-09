“I had a breakdown”: Justin Bieber thought marriage to Hailey Baldwin would solve his problems

UNITED STATES-. In a preview of a new interview with Ebro Darden from Apple Music, Justin Bieber he talked about embracing spirituality in his life. The artist recalled the moment in which he realized that his marriage to haley baldwin it wouldn’t solve his personal problems, but he noted that thankfully his harrowing journey has brought him to a positive place.

“It’s a journey. I remember when I first got married, I had a little emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to solve all my problems and it wasn’t. It was just a reflection of, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite. You want your wife to do something you’re not doing,” he said. bieber. The star married Baldwin in 2018, with a double ceremony.

“Sometimes it’s hard to look in the mirror and you really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person you necessarily thought you were. And that’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances.” bieber. The star then detailed how religion has positively impacted her life. “I have been very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me not to be so hard on myself,” she said.

Justin Bieber hopes people will join his religion

“Just the idea that I am forgiven and that he is guiding me through this journey and day by day, I can get better and better and not be too hard on myself,” he added. bieber, who is hopeful that others will form a strong relationship with God like his: “I think ultimately that’s what will encourage the people of the world. It’s daunting here at times, life hits you in the face and it can be hard to get back up.”

“But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry guy, he is a loving, considerate and compassionate God who knows what we are going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves, in that perspective it has really changed everything. man,” he said. bieber. The artist has described himself as a devout Christian.