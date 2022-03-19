“I have cancer and I don’t care … Punch the disease”

The editorial director of Free reveals that he has recently discovered cancer and having undergone surgery on March 1st. “I’m 78, I’ve never had any problems. But the last check with the CT scan, a method of contrasting from head to toe, gave me an unpleasant surprise. Report: lump in the chest, left side (the left is always Balls.) To me the word lump meant nothing. I didn’t get scared. But my surgeon, a beautiful girl, told me it had to go deeper. Okay, go deeper and don’t break me. , the doctor issues the sentence: cancer, it is necessary to intervene with a scalpel “.

Feltri invites Fedez not to be discouraged and to react in the face of the disease: “Please don’t be intimidated (…). Do not get depressed, ailments are part of nature which is our enemy, we must fight it with the will. “And he confides in him his personal way of facing this battle: “I am not able to console you, but I would like to point out that I am bothered by my tumor. Bad sentence, but true. As long as I’m in the world I’ll fight with anyone, even cancer. Listen to me – he concludes – don’t cry, fight bad luck, you’ll be right “,