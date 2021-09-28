«I still have nightmares when I think of ‘The Shining’» – Corriere.it

Impossible to forget The Shining, certain scenes remain etched in the memory. But the masterpiece of Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson also remained indelible in the mind of Shelley Duvall, the actress who in the film impersonates the iconic character of Wendy Torrance, chased by Jack Torrance crazy and armed with an ax. Even today, Duvall remembers with terror the marathons on the set, a job that has haunted her all her life. When I woke up and realized that I would have to cry all day I panicked, I just don’t know how she managed to do it. After The Shining, Shelley had made many other films, including playing Olivia in the film Popeye, paired with Robin Williams, and had begun a successful new career as a producer of films for children. But, at some point, haunted by the ghosts of the past, in the mid-1990s she decided to leave Hollywood and disappear from the media hype. In 2016, he appeared in an episode of Dr Phil – a TV show hosted by a very popular psychologist and television author in America – and he stunned the world, revealing that he was suffering from a mental illness. Then, he disappeared from the spotlight again.

The Hollywood Reporter interview In January, the journalist from Hollywood Reporter Seth Abramovitch has decided to visit the missing actress to interview her. He met a very changed woman, with gray hair, a hoarse voice due to the numerous cigarettes, the body weighed down by age. Shelley Duvall now lives in a small community where everyone takes care of others. And people – he writes Hollywood Reporter – he cuddles her and considers her a strange aunt. Duvall is not always present to herself and in the interview she said that Robin Williams (who committed suicide in 2014) is still alive, that her mother died last March from Covid and that she has not seen her brothers for a long time. At other times she was very lucid, recalling in detail the stages of her private life and career. Like the marriage with Charles Champlin, which lasted only one year; funny encounters at a friend’s house with Jack Nicholson, Roman Polanski, Warren Beatty.



