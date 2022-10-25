Icon of The Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world of Royal Caribbean

The company Royal Caribbean, one of the world’s leading cruise companies, presented its new star ship. Called Icon of the Seas, it will officially see the light of day at the end of 2023, before its debut on the seas and oceans in January 2024, and will have a series of attractions that will make it a favorite of travelers.

Icon of the Seas, includes the largest water park at sea, and different ways to relax with more sea views and pools, one for each day of the week. In addition, more than 40 options of restaurants and bars.

The largest water park will have six slides that break different records, such as one of them called Pressure Drop, which with its 66-degree incline makes it the first free-fall open slide, or the 14-meter-high Frightening Bolt, the slide highest drop in the sea.

Icon of the Seas will have The Hideaway the first suspended infinity pool at sea, which is surrounded by a multi-level sun deck with whirlpool tubs, with a variety of seating and a dedicated bar.

With 28 ways to stay, staterooms are also designed for each type of guest. With more options, sea views and space. There are new options for families of three, four, five and more, such as the Family Infinite Balcony and the Surfside Family Suite – with spaces for children separated from the adults – and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse.

The cruise ship will sail year-round 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami.