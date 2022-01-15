Iliad, amazing news for all users: the telephony giants are shaking

A big news is about to hit all Iliad users. So let’s go and see how the virtual operator intends to worry everyone.

There are always many news coming from Iliad, which has now become the most used MVNO network in Italy. Let’s see how the virtual operator now intends to worry the giants of the market.

Also in 2022 Iliad is ready to be super convenient for customers. In recent years we have seen the exponential growth of virtual networks and among these, the French operator has established itself as a leader in the sector. Despite the successes in the market, Iliad still intends to live up to its reputation as low cost operator. Precisely for this reason the latest rates are super advantageous.

Among all the offers on the official website we can find one of the best rate plans on the market, such as Giga 120. Customers who choose this rate, in fact, will be able to take advantage of 120 Giga to surf the internet, more unlimited consumption for calls and SMS at the cost of only 9.99 euros per month.

Iliad, not only Giga 120: the best offers on the official website

Giga 120, as mentioned, it is not the only important rate on the official operator’s website. In fact, the operator also provides two other tariffs such as the Giga 80 and the Giga 40. Let’s start immediately with the first, Giga 80, which offers customers unlimited calls to all fixed and mobile numbers, infinite SMS to be sent to all numbers in the address book, 80 Giga for internet browsing with 4G. But not only that, in fact, 6 Giga are also included for surfing abroad. The monthly price of the offer is 7.99 euros per month.

While the second, instead, Giga 40, is advantageous, but offers less Giga for internet traffic. In fact, the rate includes unlimited calls to all fixed and mobile numbers, infinite SMS to be sent to all numbers in the address book, 40 Giga for internet browsing with 4G. In this tariff plan the monthly cost of the offer drops to 6.99 EUR every thirty days. For more information, just go to the company’s official website.