In Athens a family home, a small mustard seed

In the Greek capital, the story of the fruitful presence of an Italian family of the Pope John XXIII Community who lives the experience of fraternity, hospitality, dialogue. In their home the stories of pain of so many migrants that turn into stories of redemption

Massimiliano Menichetti – Athens, Greece

“Divine Providence Family Home” is a name that says a lot. The arms of Providence for those who arrive in this residence in the center of Athens, opened by the Pope John XXIII Community of Rimini, are those of Fabiola Bianchi and Filippo Bianchini who have been here since 2014. A couple with three biological children who opened to the welcome and who was present today at the Pope’s meeting with bishops, religious, priests and catechists in the Catholic Cathedral of San Dionigi.

“The gift of being here”

Fabiola Bianchi he tells the experience he is living in Athens, the emotion of having listened to the Pope but twice he speaks of a boy from Cameroon, wounded in the soul and who hopes he can go and live in their house. She met him, she talked to us but he doesn’t trust him, he still lives in the abandonment of his mother. An experience that marks and conditions the future.

The words of the Pope this evening in which he reiterated the need to remove the triumphalisms but to give in the small, what did they suggest to you? What did you think?

He said bless the littleness, I think there cannot be a more beautiful message, it was truly a great encouragement to the small Catholic community here but also to each of us to bring the best wherever we live. We are a family home of the Pope John XXIII Community, in Athens, and we too are small because it is just my husband and I but we have a large family around us, many people who live with us. The Pope invited us to hide, to the little mustard seed that grows in silence, I think it is a very beautiful message, I hope that one day our children, the children who grow up with us, who live with us, will know how to bring out in the world what maybe they breathe at home. The Pope also invited us, he said more than once, to welcome, to fraternity and to trust in God. A trust that we testify with our presence because we arrived here in Greece, and it was a place where we did not want to. to go because we were thinking of a mission in the southern hemisphere, but we trusted and we trusted in prayer, we trusted the Lord, we trusted our community that sent us here. We are truly grateful every day for the gift of being here especially in these days of the Holy Father’s visit.











The Pope from Cyprus arrives in Greece carrying two guidelines: one that of ecumenism and therefore of a united Church; the other is attention to migrants. In this period many migrants reside in the suburbs of Athens and tomorrow Francis will go to Lesbos. You are a welcoming reality in Athens, what does it mean for you to be a concrete welcome?

It is a great challenge because every day we have people knocking on our door, who find our contact and often we don’t even understand how they find us. They call us, a boy sent us the photo writing “this is me, alone in the street, take me I’m alone”. Just yesterday another boy came to us who found us, alone. He is 15 years old, he is from Cameroon, he is without his parents and we tried to tell him to stay with us, he came in the afternoon, we met him and we proposed to come and live with us. He is afraid, he does not trust because he was abandoned by his mother, he cannot trust anyone. Every day we live the challenge of living hospitality also as a giving of trust. What we try to do is to create an environment where people feel safe, welcomed, protected and it is not always easy.

What do you think the presence of Pope Francis in Athens in Greece brings, also to Europe, looking at humanity.

I believe that his is a very strong invitation to welcome, to open up, it is an appeal that we cannot but listen to, he invites us to be a bridge, to tear down walls and cut barbed wires. We must be a humanity that grows without barriers where each truly is wealth for the other, we must give the possibility to everyone, regardless of origin, to bring that wealth that they can be bearers if we allow them, because everyone it is a gift, everyone has immense potential but unfortunately often does not have the opportunity to demonstrate it.

Let’s face the people who are in your foster home, what are their names? Where they come from? What are the difficulties and the beauties …

We are many, we have a mother from Eritrea with two small children, an Afghan minor boy, we have another boy from Cameroon and we hope that the other boy we met yesterday will come to live with us too. We have three biological children and an Eritrean mother with two other small children and also an Afghan family. With us there are also four volunteers and we thank heaven because we have so many young people who come to spend a period in our house, who come to our community, to our charism which is that of direct sharing, of welcoming and therefore helping us, they are truly a great gift. The beauty in my opinion is precisely this living together where, and it is a particular thing that the volunteers point out to us when they arrive and that we no longer notice, three languages ​​are spoken. But even at the table, while we are all eating together, we pass from Italian to Greek, to English which is the common language naturally. We no longer notice it but I think it is a really great wealth especially for our children.