Incredible video comparing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at 23 is setting the web ablaze

A video comparing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at 23 has just appeared on the web and it’s amazing.

Paris Saint Germain star duo Messi and Mbappé are two of the best football players in the world, but both are at different stages in their respective careers.

Messi, at 35, is coming to the end of his brilliant career. While Mbappé, 23, is just getting started.

Many fans believe the Frenchman will be the one to become the best player in the world when Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo decide to hang up their boots.

Mbappé is often compared to the Argentine legend due to his pure pace and trickery on the ball.

However, a video emerged showing both players at 23 and Messi’s achievements at this stage were already on par with Mbappé’s. The video was titled “Mbappé is GOOD but Messi was already the GOAT at 23”.

When Messi was 23 he was already a star at FC Barcelona, ​​having already scored over 186 goals for club and country and was already considered one of the greatest players of all time.

He had already won four La Liga titles and won three Champions League titles, including a stunning performance against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side in the 2011 final.

Individually, Messi had already won three Ballon d’Ors by that age. Mbappé is yet to get his hands on football’s most prestigious award.

There’s no doubt that the French superstar is on his way to becoming the best player in the world, but he certainly has a lot of work to do if he wants to have a career similar to Messi’s.

Even at 35, Messi still manages to wow fans every time he steps onto a football pitch.