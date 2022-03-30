Integrative medicine, the greatest complement to conventional medicine

Integrative medicine is aimed at improving the health status of patients through unconventional treatments such as serum therapy, ozone therapy, neural therapy, acupuncture, mindfulness, functional nutrition, psychological support, yoga or meditation, among others. In addition, it is effective against all kinds of diseases, either helping the healing process or in recovery.

The therapies that make up integrative medicine have been incorporated into clinical practice with prior scientific analysis of their effectiveness and evidence.

The WHO has merged the terms ‘traditional medicine’ and ‘complementary medicine’ to define and encompass all the procedures that comprise these practices and the professionals who practice them. Likewise, it approved a strategy for the years 2014 to 2023 in favor of the integration of traditional and complementary medicines.

Integrative medicine is a practice that understands that the “whole” is more than the sum of its parts and, from that point of view, what the WHO is looking for with this merger is that the treatments are much more individualized to relieve not only the existing pathologies but contribute to the psychological and social well-being that is also affected due to them.

Therapies that comprise integrative medicine have existed for many years and help resolve or improve numerous pathologies such as joint pain, gastritis, anxiety disorders, sleep disorders, depression, stress, obesity, among others, without causing any harm or side effect during the procedures throughout treatment.

According to Dr. Paola Andrea Losada, a specialist in alternative therapies and with an emphasis on functional medicine at the Cardiovascular Foundation of Colombia, the most relevant or predominant are acupuncture, homeopathy and neural therapy, helping in general terms to relieve diseases such as headache, gastrointestinal diseases and psychological pathologies.

“The idea of ​​integrative medicine is that patients achieve complete treatment through unconventional or alternative methods, especially for those diseases whose symptoms cannot be completely treated with traditional methods,” concludes Dr. Losada.

