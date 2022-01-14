Interview with the Vampire – Christian Robinson joins the cast

Christian Robinson was chosen for the next AMC series Interview with the vampire. Let’s find out more information about this new production together.

Interview with the Vampire – Christian Robinson

According to Variety, Christian Robinson the cast of the next series Interview with the Vampire is added. The actor is reportedly playing the character of Levi.

Taking a little step back in time, Christian Robinson is also known for its presence in The First Purge (directed by Gerard McMurray) and Netflix’s Burning Sands (also directed by McMurray). Additionally, the actor has also appeared in Starz’s BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Paramount +’s Tell Me a Story, and IFC’s Brockmire.

The cast of the series

Also, together with Christian Robinson, in the cast we find the name of Jacob Anderson. The latter is known for playing Gray Worm in HBO’s Game of Thrones and will play the role of Louis (Grace’s brother). His works include 2012’s Comedown (directed by Menhaj Huda) and Channel 4’s The Mimic.

The list also continues Sam Reid, who will have the task of acting in the series by playing the role of Lestat. Previous work by Sam Reid includes ABC TV’s The Newsreader, SBS TV’s The Hunting and Foxtel’s Lambs of God. Finally we also find Bailey Bass who will play the character of Claudia in the series.

Production

The series is based on the 1976 novel by Anne Rice, which sadly passed away in recent 2021. The latter will be credited as executive producer.

We point out that this is not the first film adaptation of the work, many of you will remember the adaptation of the film in 1994, the production directed by Neil Jordan. This precise theatrical version was played by Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst.

