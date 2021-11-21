“Invalid banknotes”. Postepay alarm, it can happen at the counter

Attention the banknotes could be invalid, in case you withdraw with your Postepay. This is a very special case. Let’s find out when this happens

Every day millions of withdrawals are made through the Postepay. This tool is very popular. In fact, many Italians use it to manage their savings. The reason is simpler than you can imagine. This solution, in fact, is very easy both as regards the withdrawal and the performance of the main functions.

With this type of card you can have your salary credited. You can make wire transfers, telephone top-ups and many other operations. Without forgetting the extremely limited management costs. That’s why the Postepay is chosen by many people.

As mentioned above, there may be a situation in which the banknotes are not considered valid. A case, understandably, very particular. Let’s find out what to pay attention to and how to avoid this circumstance.

Postepay: banknotes not valid in this case

As you can guess from the image, in case of attack the banknotes will be indelibly stained. Obviously this is a way to protect and protect yourself chosen by the Italian Post Office. In the event of an attack, therefore, the banknotes will be clearly distinguishable because they are stained.

In any case when we go to withdraw with ours Postepay it shouldn’t happen to run into this type of banknote. In case, due to an error or a malfunction, we should find ourselves withdrawing banknotes marked with ink stains, it is important to report immediately to the operators of Poste Italiane. Only in this way can we hope to see commonly used banknotes returned.