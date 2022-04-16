Is Angela Aguilar single again?

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau, did they end their relationship?

Recently, it has been speculated that the famous singer Mexican Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau ended after the controversy that arose after the leaking of photographs in which they were quite affectionate.

Joan Sebastian’s son, José Manuel Figueroa, revealed what had happened between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau after the filtration of photos about their relationship.

The famous Mexican regional singer, in recent days has been involved in bickering after the tremendous leak of some photos with her boyfriend Gussy Lau.

And it is that the daughter of Pepe Aguilar also assured that she felt violated and that she was not in favor of their publication.

It should be noted that the leak of photographs between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau uncovered their romance and also a damning video of the singer regarding her intimacy, since she had kept her away from the public eye.

In this way, without knowing what happened between the couple, Ángela Aguilar traveled to Paris with her father, where they announced that “everything is passed through the triumphal arch”.

However, it has begun to be said that Ángela Aguilar ended her romance with Gussy Lau, as José Manuel Figueroa hinted at it.

In an interview with ‘Despierta América’ he mentioned that he already knew about the relationship between the composer and the singer, he also assured that hopefully love will triumph, because “it was” a different relationship.

I hope love triumphs, in the end, that’s the reality, I loved the couple, they made me a different couple. I already knew, I had already found out, among composers we are very gossipy”, expressed the singer.

On the other hand, about Gussy Lau, José Manuel Figueroa pointed out that he is a great composer and that it is probable that now he will compose much better songs.

You are the only composer that I currently envy, you are a great composer, and this should help you brother so that you compose more badass songs, better songs, much better, I love you, I send you a hug, “said José Manuel Figueroa.

While regarding the beautiful singer Ángela Aguilar, José Manuel Figueroa praised her and assured her that she sings divinely.

I believe that the day she falls madly in love and her heart is broken, she is going to sing spectacularly, she is going to sing beautifully, she is going to sing divinely, that woman, is she already a woman or is she still a minor? to sing beautifully, when that woman learns to sing out of pain, uff, hopefully one day I can produce something with her, it would be phenomenal”, he mentioned.