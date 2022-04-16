Entertainment

Is Angela Aguilar single again?

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Recently, it has been speculated that the famous singer Mexican Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau ended after the controversy that arose after the leaking of photographs in which they were quite affectionate.

Joan Sebastian’s son, José Manuel Figueroa, revealed what had happened between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau after the filtration of photos about their relationship.

The famous Mexican regional singer, in recent days has been involved in bickering after the tremendous leak of some photos with her boyfriend Gussy Lau.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar: 5 songs that have marked her career

And it is that the daughter of Pepe Aguilar also assured that she felt violated and that she was not in favor of their publication.

It should be noted that the leak of photographs between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau uncovered their romance and also a damning video of the singer regarding her intimacy, since she had kept her away from the public eye.

In this way, without knowing what happened between the couple, Ángela Aguilar traveled to Paris with her father, where they announced that “everything is passed through the triumphal arch”.

However, it has begun to be said that Ángela Aguilar ended her romance with Gussy Lau, as José Manuel Figueroa hinted at it.

In an interview with ‘Despierta América’ he mentioned that he already knew about the relationship between the composer and the singer, he also assured that hopefully love will triumph, because “it was” a different relationship.

I hope love triumphs, in the end, that’s the reality, I loved the couple, they made me a different couple. I already knew, I had already found out, among composers we are very gossipy”, expressed the singer.

On the other hand, about Gussy Lau, José Manuel Figueroa pointed out that he is a great composer and that it is probable that now he will compose much better songs.

You are the only composer that I currently envy, you are a great composer, and this should help you brother so that you compose more badass songs, better songs, much better, I love you, I send you a hug, “said José Manuel Figueroa.

While regarding the beautiful singer Ángela Aguilar, José Manuel Figueroa praised her and assured her that she sings divinely.

I believe that the day she falls madly in love and her heart is broken, she is going to sing spectacularly, she is going to sing beautifully, she is going to sing divinely, that woman, is she already a woman or is she still a minor? to sing beautifully, when that woman learns to sing out of pain, uff, hopefully one day I can produce something with her, it would be phenomenal”, he mentioned.

Follow us on

Animation and Visual Effects Engineer, graduated in February 2020. She began her writing career at the Show News portal in February 2020, working on writing notes, content on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook and updating content to always keep informed to the public. She has specialization with notes on things related to music, premieres, movies, and diverse content. In the time that she has worked at Show News, she has conducted SEO Course training in June 2020, Intellectual Property Course July 2020, Verification Tools Course July 2020, Google Trends Course April 2020 and Google Earth Course March 2020.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Yanet García exposes her rear in a micro bikini to celebrate the start of the weekend

5 mins ago

10 facts, stories, curiosities and premises of Cleopatra, the pharaoh who even has a twist | Society

7 mins ago

Macky González captivates her fans by showing off her toned figure on social media

17 mins ago

For Earth Day, Netflix pays tribute to the planet with the collection ‘One world, countless wonders’ | Television | Entertainment

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button