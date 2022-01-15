Iss, rate intensive 26.7 unvaccinated and 0.9 with booster – Health

The rate of hospitalization in intensive care is equal to 26.7 cases per 100 thousand for the unvaccinated and 0.9 per 100 thousand for those vaccinated with boosters. This is highlighted by the Extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), which integrates the weekly monitoring on Covid. Furthermore, in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster, according to the Report, the effectiveness in preventing the diagnosis and cases of severe disease is respectively 68.8% and 98%.

Regarding the impact of vaccination in preventing new infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the ISS recalls that “the effectiveness of the vaccine (risk reduction compared to unvaccinated) in preventing the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection is equal to 71% within 90 days of completing the vaccination cycle, 57% between 91 and 120 days, and 34% beyond 120 days of completing the vaccination cycle “. Furthermore, vaccination efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high: 95% in vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 93% in vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days and 89% in vaccinated who have completed the course vaccinated for over 120 days “.

The percentage of Covid cases among health professionals is increasing compared to the rest of the population. Following the start of the administration of the booster doses, “there was a decrease in the percentage of cases among health workers, but in the last 2 weeks – says the ISS – there was an increase in the number of cases reported: 12,009 compared to 10,393 in the previous week. The percentage of cases out of the total decreased slightly from 2.0% in the previous week to 1.8% “.

In the last two weeks there has been a “sharp increase in incidence especially for the age group 16-19 and a strong increase in the hospitalization rate in the 5-year range (> 10 hospitalizations per 1,000,000 inhabitants) and a more contained increase in the 16-19 age group. “This is highlighted in the Extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), which integrates the weekly monitoring on Covid. In the last week , according to the Report, the percentage of cases reported in the school-age population remains stable (20%). 31% of school-age cases were diagnosed in the 5-11 age group, 59% in the 12-19 years and only 10% in children under 5 years. In the period 27 December 2021 – 9 January 2022, it is emphasized, in the population 0-19 years old 340,005 new cases were reported, of which 1,245 hospitalized, 14 hospitalized in intensive care and one death. In the last week there is an increase in the incidence in all age groups compared to the previous week: in particular, the incidence in the population aged 12-19 years is equal to 2,489 cases per 100,000 vs 1,840 cases per 100,000 in the previous week.