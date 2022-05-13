“It appears a year after the disease.” At risk even with mild symptoms

Long Covid Alarm. In Italy the virus continues to circulate driven by Omicron and its sub-variants (including the new BA.4 and BA.5). In yesterday’s bulletin, Thursday 12 May, the new positives in the 24 hours were 39,317 out of 268,654 swabs. For a positive rate of 14.6%. The number of victims remains high, 130. While hospitalizations drop drastically. Intensive therapies are stable.

Meanwhile, studies are continuing on the symptoms that can emerge even months after recovery. The so-called Long Covid. From a study conducted in the United States by Washington University in Saint Louis on data from the Veteran Affairs Corporate Data Warehouse, it emerged that 60% of patients who have contracted Covid have the possibility of developing mental disorders, such as anxiety attacks, sleep disorders and depression. Even a year after the disease. Let’s go into detail.

Covid and depression: those who contract the virus at risk

Those who have contracted Covid-19 have a 60% higher chance of developing mental disorders, such as anxiety problems, sleep disturbances and depression within one year of the illness. This is what emerges from an American study conducted by Washington University in Saint Louis on data from the Veteran Affairs Corporate Data Warehouse. The researchers analyzed 153,848 medical records from Americans who tested positive for Covid between March 2020 and January 2021 and from two healthy control groups: the first with no evidence of infection in the same period and the second before the pandemic.

“Our findings suggest that people who survive the acute phase of Covid-19 are at increased risk of developing a range of mental health disorders of new onset. Fighting mental health disorders among Covid-19 survivors should be a priority“, he has declared Ziyad Al-Alya clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis and one of the study authors.

Increased anxiety and depression within one year of the illness

One year after the illness, in the Covid group there was an increase of more than 60% in the risk of diagnosing mental disorders or a prescription of related drugs. Basically, this is 64 more cases per 1000 people than in the control group. It’s not all. Among those who have fallen ill, there are 24 more cases per 1000 people of sleep disorders and 10 more cases of depressive disorders.

According to data published in detail on BMJ, the risk of having a mental disorder one year after the disease increases not only among those who have been hospitalized, but even among those who have had mild symptoms.