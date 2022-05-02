“It is misunderstood”: Elisabeth Moss spoke about her faith in Scientology

UNITED STATES-. In a conversation with the media new yorker, Elizabeth Moss talked about the scientology and gave controversial statements. For several years, the religion, to which Tom Cruise also belongs, has been the focus of whistleblowing, with many former church members claiming they were separated from their families and subjected to mind control and other abuses.

“It’s not really a closed religion. It is a place that is very open to welcoming someone who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s probably the most misunderstood thing,” he said. Moss to the New Yorkers. In its article, the outlet wrote that for years the Church has called the accusations and denunciations the religion received “‘false and mischaracterized’.”

Moss, who grew up in the Church, understands why people have preconceived notions about the organization: “I’ve certainly been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking it as gospel.” However, The Handmaid’s Tale star doesn’t feel the need to defend the organization, as she knows people are going to make assumptions about her whether she likes it or not.

Elisabeth Moss’ religion is compared to the premise of The Handmaid’s Tale

Given the parallels between the scientology and the authoritarian regime portrayed in The Handmaid’s Tale, Moss he said: “I would just encourage people to find out for themselves.” Furthermore, the actress herself pointed out that she would not participate in the series if she did not align with her beliefs. “Obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is very important to me,” she explained.

Despite his strong conviction for his religion, Moss He prefers not to talk about his faith. “I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they look at me. I want you to see the character. I feel like when actors reveal too much about their lives, sometimes I’m looking at something and I’m like, Oh, I know she just broke up with that person, or, I know she loves doing hot yoga, or whatever.” actress.