“It will be a complicated match”: Puerto Rico faces the challenge of beating the United States at the start of the second window

Given the enthusiasm that the combinations of this new group provide, the men’s national basketball team opens tonight his participation in the second qualifying window for the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023 against the United States at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC

The match will begin at 8:00 pm and will be broadcast by Wapa Deportes.

Puerto Ricans and Americans are part of Group D of the Americas. Both quintets play 1-1, with Mexico undefeated in two outings and Cuba winless in two games.

It will be the first clash between both selected in the qualifier. Puerto Rican manager Nelson Colón recognizes the difficult task of competing against the number one team in the FIBA ​​world rankings.

This version of the United States is completely different from the squad that was presented in Chihuahua in the initial window. Led again by Jim Boylen, the team is led by 40-year-old veteran and former NBA star Joe Johnson. It also includes point guard David Stockton, known on the island for his participation in the National Superior Basketball (BSN) with the Guaynabo Mets in the last two seasons. The rest of those called up have experience in the NBA, with 10 active basket players in the G-League.

“It will be a difficult game. They are versatile players. Many of the same height who play various positions. Good shooters and combinations. There are no great men as such. Men from 6’8” to 6’9” athletic, who dominate the skills and that complicates the game a bit for us”, Columbus said to The new day by phone from the US capital.

“But, we have prepared well. We know that they will go with Johnson, to play one on one, post up and look for situations. In this way we have prepared ourselves. We think we are going to compete. If we give 100 percent, it will be a game of chance,” he added.

The last time Puerto Rico defeated the United States was in the first round of the Pan American Games in Lima in August 2019.

Puerto Rico has the return of point guard and captain Gary Browne, who did not play in the first window for health reasons. The return of the escort Javier Mojica, who had retired from the adult program in May 2021, is notable. From the team of the first window, the point guard Jezreel de Jesús repeats; forwards Chris Ortiz and Jonathan Rodriguez; Cuban striker Ysmael Romero and center Timajh Parker. Base Jaysean Paige returns to the national team; and forwards Luis “Pelacoco” Hernández and Arnaldo Toro. Shooting guard Stephen Thompson Jr. and point guard Tyquan Rolón will debut.

Notable are the absences of José Juan Barea, Isaac Sosa, Jordan Howard, Jordan Murphy, Isaiah Piñeiro and Devon Collier.

Puerto Rico began practicing on Wednesday, February 16, with eight players at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. They moved to Washington, DC on Sunday, where Ortiz and Paige joined. On Tuesday, the team was able to have its first full-registration practice against the additions of Thompson Jr. and Toro.

“We feel good. We liked what we have seen. There is good cohesion, good chemistry. We see that we are understanding how we want to play, the intensity. all good positive. The days we were in Puerto Rico we practiced with eight solid players, at a good pace, helping those who joined late,” Colón said about the preparation.

Puerto Rico’s goal in this window, in addition to winning, is to lower the number of errors (they averaged 12 in the first window) and perform better in the paint. In the victory against Cuba, Sunday’s rival, last November, they allowed 16 offensive rebounds. Hernández, Romero, Parker and Toro have work under the post, first, count the Americans.

“We have the workers, the bodies, the players that are going to give us strength, rebounds. We have talked about how important the “box out” has been, the mistakes. We averaged 12 in the first window and missed chances with both Mexico and Cuba. We know we have to lower that, master the areas of effort. We have to slow down the game, move the ball and force them to defend three to four positions, rotations for possessions. Do not despair and try to make the game flow. Bet on our shooters with confidence,” he stated.

Colón will only direct his third game as a mentor for the National Team. He is accompanied by technical assistants Rafael “Pachy” Cruz and Carlos González.

“For me, coming here and having the opportunity to play against the United States in Washington, DC is a great experience. The United States coach is one with experience in the NBA and NCAA. He knows the game. He has a different group and it also puts him in a situation of little training time with a new group. It is a scenario similar to ours. We depend a lot on common sense, on the experience and development of the party, which goes hand in hand with what we would like to see happen. Understand that the experience we have at FIBA ​​is a little more than theirs, who are from the G-League. “, He highlighted.

Of the newcomers Thompson Jr. and Rolón, the Ponceño mentor is excited by what he has seen of the athletes on the field.

“They are smart players and there is good communication. Good shooters, they put the ball down, they can create and they’re solid defensively. They can play positions one, two and three. They’re point-forwards who don’t have the need to hold the ball in their hands that long, who can run and push the game early with Gary. We have different solid combinations. We like this team. These combinations give us that opportunity and that versatility that we have to exploit”shared.