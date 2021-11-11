Italian volunteer stopped in Ethiopia, contacts in progress – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – CAIRO, NOV 11 – An Italian volunteer, Alberto Livoni, has been in custody in Ethiopia since last Saturday, in a police station in the capital. He is well, he is in contact with the consular authorities and hopefully he will be released from prison.



The Emilian humanitarian worker ended up in the net stretched by the Ethiopian authorities to every possible “fifth column” of the feared Tigrinya siege of Addis Ababa.



The 65-year-old is Coordinator for Ethiopia of “Vis” (International Voluntary Service for Development), an NGO that supports Salesians in schooling and professional training projects for young people and which is very active in northern Tigrè.



The arrest of Livoni was carried out by security forces in his home in Addis Ababa after a raid and together with him two operators of the local staff of the Vis were arrested. The Ethiopian authorities want to ascertain why the Italian executive would have sold about 20,000 dollars to a person: even if no accusations have been formalized, the Ethiopian investigators suspect that the funds were used to help the militiamen of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (Fplt ) now set out to conquer the capital, and not just refugees.



