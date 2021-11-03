Italvolt, new step forward for the Italian Gigafactory: agreement with Equans

The Italvolt project for the creation of the Italian Gigafactory which will rise in Scarmagno, Piedmont, has taken a further step forward. The company led by Lars Carlstrom has announced that it has signed a agreement with Equans, a company that deals with developing solutions to maximize environmental efficiency.

More specifically, according to what is learned, Equans will work with Italvolt to support the industrial process design specifications necessary for the production of batteries within the Italian Gigafactory. Italvolt will therefore be able to benefit from latest generation technologies in strategic areas such as “clean & dry rooms and process utilities”.

As Carlstrom points out, thanks to this collaboration it will be possible to produce batteries in a completely sustainable way.

Italvolt takes another step forward in the development of its project by selecting an industrial partner with an excellent track record in the field of efficiency of environmental processes. This agreement confirms Italvolt’s approach to guarantee a completely sustainable battery production through the adoption of a clear strategy aimed at pursuing ambitious objectives.

This agreement is only the latest that Italvot has signed to complete its ambitious project to build a Gigafactory in Italy. In October, for example, the company signed an agreement with ABB to develop processes that will allow it to accelerate the production of battery cells.