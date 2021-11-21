Italy at its peak, only Peterlini qualified. At 1.30 pm the second heat – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.51 Thanks for joining us, appointment at 13.30 for the second run.

11.49 Anita Gulli is also out. Even today Italy qualifies only Martina Peterlini, who in the meantime slipped to 25th position.

11.45 It’s late at night for Italy: Sophie Mathiou, junior slalom world champion, is 48th at 4 ″ 18… And she is older than the Aicher mentioned above, having been born in 2002.

11.43 The young German Emma Aicher, born in 2003, is 13th at 1 ″ 45. We also have a very talented 2006, we hope to see you soon …

11.39 Outside Roberta Midali, 38th at 3 ″ 21. Only Mathiou and Gulli remain.

11.38 Another surprise result: the Finnish Riikka Honkanen, 23, is 17th at 1 ″ 67!

11.35 Lara Della Mea came out of the top 30, so at the moment only Martina Peterlini is qualified, 22nd.

11.34 CRAZY SURPRISE! The Norwegian Tviberg, who started with the bib n.46, is fifth at 52 cents from Vlhova, therefore in full race for the podium!

11.29 The Slovenian Meta Hrovat enters 18th place. Peterlini 21st, Della Mea 30th, already outside Bassino who is 31st.

11.24 Marta Rossetti out, bad fall, but luckily gets up on her own legs. At the first intermediate he was 28th.

11.22 Lara Della Mea struggles too much on the wall. He is 27th at 2 ″ 46, 3 cents ahead of Marta Bassino.

11.21 The British Guest, 17th at 1 ″ 77, is surprising. Peterlini 20ma. We now await the next blue ones.

11.20 Bassino 26th at 2 ″ 49, very difficult qualification. We are not in slalom.

11.18 The first 30 are down: Vlhova in command with 0.18 on Shiffrin, 0.36 on Gisin, 0.37 on Swenn Larsson, 0.66 on Duerr, 0.73 on Dubovska, 0.81 on Huber, 0.84 on Holdener, 0.94 on Liensberger and 1 ″ 00 on Hector. Now Marta Bassino.

11.17 Excellent Croatian Popovic, 12th at 1 ″ 46! Peterlini slips to 19th position.

11.15 The Swiss Melanie Meillard is 23rd at 2 ″ 20. Now the Croatian Popovic with the n.30.

11.14 The Swedish Fjaellstroem is last at 3 ″ 38: she will not qualify.

11.12 Martina Peterlini discreet, 18th at 1 ″ 86. Today the opposite compared to yesterday: very well on the plan (just 36 cents behind Vlhova), bad on the wall.

11.11 Immediately outside Nullmeyer. It’s up to Martina Peterlini, first blue in the race and yesterday the only Italian qualified for the second heat.

11.10 Out of the Norwegian Holtmann. Now the Canadian Nullmeyer, then Martina Peterlini.

11.09 The Norwegian Stjernesund is more than decent, 14th at 1 ″ 61 despite a serious mistake that cost her at least 6-7 tenths.

11.07 The Norwegian Riis-Johannessen is 22nd at 3 ″ 08, she will hardly qualify.

11.06 We remember the bibs of the blue: 27 Martina Peterlini, 31 Marta Bassino, 34 Lara Della Mea, 36 Marta Rossetti, 54 Roberta Midali, 62 Sophie Mathiou, 67 Anita Gulli.

11.03 The Austrian Gallhuber remains far from the first and is 20ma at 2 ″ 08.

11.02 Beautiful performance of the Austrian Huber, seventh at 81 cents from Vlhova! The Austrian convinced both on the plan and on the wall.

11.01 The French Noens is good, 14th at 1 ″ 81.

10.59 Test without treble for the Canadian Mielzynski, 13th at 1 ″ 70. Now staying under the second and a half behind would be a great achievement.

10.58 Camille Rast is 13th at 1 ″ 85. Recall that Martina Peterlini, first blue in the race, will start with bib n.27. We are now at 19.

10.56 Out of the Austrian Gritsch. Now the Swiss Rast.

10.55 The Austrian Troops is 11th at 1 ″ 47, good performance.

10.53 After the first 15 Petra Vlhova is in command with 18 cents on Shiffrin and 36 on Gisin. Followed by Swenn Larsson at 0.37, Duerr at 0.66, Dubovska at 0.73, Holdener at 0.84 and Liensberger at 0.94.

10.52 The Slovenian Slokar makes an important mistake at the entrance of the wall and is 11th at 1 ″ 60: no podium for her today.

10.50 The American Moltzan pays duty on the wall and is twelfth at 1 ″ 95. It’s up to the loose cannon Slokar.

10.48 The Czech Dubovska scores the same time as Vlhova in the first intermediate. On the wall it is more cumbersome, but still closes sixth at 73 cents: excellent performance.

10.47 Opaque performance for the Austrian Chiara Mair, last at 2 ″ 26: qualification at risk.

10.46 The Norwegian Lysdahl is tenth at 1 ″ 94.

10.44 The Slovenian Bucik is ninth at 1 ″ 25. We remind you that to see the first blue we will have to wait for bib n.27. So it is, if you like …

10.43 The Swedish Hector, even ahead of 11 cents at the first intermediate, is eighth at the finish after a dry second from Vlhova.

10.41 So far the Canadian St-Germain is the worst. Closes octave at 1 ″ 99. Race compromised.

10.40 Vlhova right now has something more, especially on the wall. He takes the lead with 18 cents on Shiffrin.

10.39 Vlhova leads by 4 cents at the first detection and by 1 per second.

10.38 Duerr, surprisingly, loses a lot on the initial level, but also on the wall does not shine and is fourth at 0.48. It’s time for the big favorite: Petra Vlhova.

10.36 Important mistake for Liensberger at the entrance to the wall, she is last at 76 cents. Attention now to the German Lena Duerr, yesterday on the podium.

10.35 Swenn Larsson too cumbersome on the wall. It nullifies the initial advantage and is third just 19 cents from Shiffrin! It’s the turn of the Austrian Liensberger, reigning world champion.

10.34 11 cents advantage for the Swede in the first intermediate, 14 in the second!

10.34 Holdener is third at 0.66 from the top. Now the Swedish Swenn Larsson, yesterday in the top 5.

10.32 The Swiss Michelle Gisin recovers on the wall and closes just 18 cents from Shiffrin. The American, just like yesterday in the second heat, could have left precious cents in the steepest section. Now another Swiss: Wendy Holdener.

10.31 52 ″ 32 Shiffrin’s time. Flawless for most of the test, he only lost the outer ski slightly in two left-hand turns on the wall.

10.30 The slalom started, the American Mikaela Shiffrin on the track.

10.28 Mikaela Shiffrin at the starting gate.

10.26 Today Shiffrin will start with bib number 1, Vlhova with 7: a significant advantage for the American, who will be able to take advantage of an untouched track, unlike the opponent.

10.23 Yesterday Mikaela Shiffrin received a clear defeat from Petra Vlhova. We’ll see if the American will be able to redeem herself: the Slovakian has definitely appeared in great shape.

10.18 Yesterday the only blue qualified for the second heat was Martina Peterlini. Something more is expected from the Italians today, even though we are aware that we have been struggling so much in slalom for two decades.

10.10 The starting bibs of the blue: 27 Martina Peterlini, 31 Marta Bassino, 34 Lara Della Mea, 36 Marta Rossetti, 54 Roberta Midali, 62 Sophie Mathiou, 67 Anita Gulli.

10.06 The startlist of today’s race:

1 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

2 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

3 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

4 506146 SWENN LARSSON Anna 1991 SWE Head

5 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol

6 206355 DUERR Lena 1991 GER Head

7 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

8 107427 ST-GERMAIN Laurence 1994 CAN Rossignol

9 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

10 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

11 426187 LYSDAHL Kristin 1996 NOR Rossignol

12 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl

13 155728 DUBOVSKA Martina 1992 CZE Voelkl

14 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

15 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO Nordica

16 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer

17 56392 GRITSCH Franziska 1997 AUT Head

18 516562 RAST Camille 1999 SUI Head

19 106961 MIELZYNSKI Erin 1990 CAN Atomic

20 196806 NOENS Nastasia 1988 FRA Salomon

21 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

22 56367 GALLHUBER Katharina 1997 AUT Atomic

23 425879 RIIS-JOHANNESSEN Kristina 1991 NOR Rossignol

24 426193 STJERNESUND Thea Louise 1996 NOR Rossignol

25 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

26 107798 NULLMEYER Ali 1998 CAN Atomic

27 299699 PETERLINI Martina 1997 ITA Rossignol

28 506664 FJAELLSTROEM Magdalena 1995 SWE Atomic

29 516528 MEILLARD Melanie 1998 SUI Rossignol

30 385096 POPOVIC Leona 1997 CRO Voelkl

31 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

32 225518 GUEST Charlie 1993 GBR Fischer

33 506867 FERMBAECK Elsa 1998 SWE Fischer

34 6295075 OF MEA Lara 1999 ITA Salomon

35 355061 HILZINGER Jessica 1997 GER Atomic

36 6295165 ROSSETTI Marta 1999 ITA Head

37 516426 STOFFEL Elena 1996 ON Dynastar

38 206497 FILSER Andrea 1993 GER Voelkl

39 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic

40 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head

41 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

42 206532 SCHMOTZ Marlene 1994 GER Fischer

43 539927 LAPANJA Lila 1994 USA Stoeckli

44 155727 CAPOVA Gabriela 1993 CZE Kaestle

45 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

46 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

47 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

48 107747 SMART Amelia 1998 CAN Atomic

49 507018 RASK Sara 2000 SWE Rossignol

50 198016 ESCANE Doriane 1999 FRA Rossignol

51 507046 BOSTROEM MUSSENER Moa 2001 SWE Rossignol

52 185430 HONKANEN Riikka 1998 FIN Atomic

53 385092 KOMSIC Andrea 1996 CRO Atomic

54 298723 MIDALI Roberta 1994 ITA Rossignol

55 506583 SAEFVENBERG Charlotta 1994 SWE Rossignol

56 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA Head

57 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

58 507049 CEDER Liv 2001 SWE Rossignol

59 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER Head

60 56551 EGGER Magdalena 2001 AUT Head

61 306977 MUKOGAWA Sakurako 1992 JPN Head

62 6295752 MATHIOU Sophie 2002 ENG Rossignol

63 516530 GOOD Nicole 1998 SUI Stoeckli

64 516437 BISSIG Carole 1996 ON Stoeckli

65 485802 TKACHENKO Ekaterina 1995 RUS Atomic

66 665009 SHKANOVA Maria 1989 BLR Augment

67 299983 GULLI Anita 1998 ITA Voelkl

68 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE Rossignol

69 185493 POHJOLAINEN Pink 2003 FIN Atomic

70 65117 VANREUSEL Kim 1998 BEL Salomon

71 325124 KANG Youngseo 1997 KOR Dynastar

72 198176 LAMURE Marie 2001 FRA Rossignol

73 426324 MONSEN Marte 2000 NOR Rossignol

74 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN Atomic

75 185497 HENRIKSSON Charlotte 2003 FIN Atomic

76 56217 BRUNNER Stephanie 1994 AUT Atomic

77 185498 PALLARI Riia 2003 FIN

10.00 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the second women’s slalom in Levi (Finland).

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the second slalom in Levi (Finland) valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. On the Scandinavian snows, the first weekend dedicated to narrow gates ends, with the second consecutive test dedicated to slalomists.

The first heat of today’s race will start at 10.30 Italian (11.30 local time), while the second will start at 13.30. What should we expect from this second chapter? As seen yesterday, the rematch between Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin awaits us, first and second yesterday.

Katharina Liensberger will seek redemption, only sixth in the first race, preceded also by Lena Duerr, Andreja Slokar and Anna Swenn-Larsson. For Italy, however, we will see in action Martina Peterlini, Marta Rossetti, Lara Della Mea, Marta Bassino, Sophie Mathiou, Roberta Midali, Anita Gulli and Serena Viviani.

For the blues yesterday we had Martina Peterlini 21a. otherwise all out from the first heat. Levi’s second slalom will start at 10.30 with the start of the first heat, while the second will be staged at 13.30. OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from the race, so as not to miss even a moment of the female circus show.

