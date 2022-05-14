James Gunn shares Sweet Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gift wraps

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn reveals the gifts he received from the production team after the film wrapped. Gunn first joined the MCU with the guardians of the galaxy, an origin story of a hugely popular superhero team that is often considered one of his best films. Although five years have passed since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2the team appeared in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgameand will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Flight. 3 sees the return of the core team, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot and Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, who recently announced that the upcoming film will be the last for his character.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 saw a hectic development and production schedule, in part due to Disney’s firing/rehiring of Gunn and the pandemic. The MCU Project reached a major milestone last week when Gunn revealed the film had officially wrapped production. The director made the announcement by sharing an image from the film’s slate for the final shot, which was an easy take of Rocket sitting down. Gunn has always kept fans up to date with his plans, and it hasn’t stopped even now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 possesses wrapped filming.

In a recent Instagram post, Gunn shared ten images showing the precious gifts he received from several crew members after production wrapped on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. These gifts include a book of never-before-seen stills from The Suicide Squad, a pin of a set Dog named River dressed as Cosmo, a handmade knife, an engraved wooden tray, an engraved whiskey glass with a cassette, two books, a hand-drawn portrait, a personalized T-shirt featuring the cereal brand “Freakies”, and a personalized T-shirt from the Grip department. Check out the set of images below:

Like most MCU projects, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3The plot has yet to be revealed. Recent set photos and videos, along with comments from Gunn himself, have fueled speculation leading to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the exit. Gunn notoriously teased in 2019 that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would comprise the death of a major Guardian character, leading fans to only want to know more about what’s next. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that these wrapping gifts provide additional details for the upcoming film. The gifts appear to be simply personalized sentimental items to show the team’s appreciation for Gunn’s hard work and leadership on the latest film in the series.

Regardless of the lack of new details provided by the gifts, they show that Gunn truly cherished his experience with the cast and crew during his last outing in the MCU. guardians of the galaxy has been a big part of Gunn’s career, so it’s only natural he’d be emotional about the production coming to an end. The director will likely continue to update fans as the film enters post-production, but future posts likely won’t reveal much more than this footage. Even with the limited amount of information, based on cast and crew reactions so far, it looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be a touching conclusion for the band of brave heroes.

