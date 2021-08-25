Jane Fonda will star with Vitalik Buterin in the animated series NFT

If you thought that the recent appearance of the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) Vitalik Buterin in a low-budget video shot in the living room of actor duo Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis was weird, you haven’t seen anything yet. The cryptocurrency pioneer is now set to star as a dead oracle cat handing out advice to five live junkies kittens … along with Jane Fonda.

Vitalik Buterin and his Lord Catsington. Source: screenshot, stonercats.com

It turns out that the video shot last week by the trio was a simple teaser for a larger collaboration revolving around Kunis’ latest project based on non-fungible tokens (NFT), an animated comedy series for adults called “Stoner Cats.” The series is co-produced by the Kunis production company.

On the official website of the series – which will not be streamed on Netflix and the like – the producers have revealed that only viewers who purchase NFT will be able to see the full episodes. The connection with Ethereum will be strong: not only will Buterin give a voice to a key character, but the entire cast will be paid in ETH.

Jane Fonda will play Mrs. Stoner

And the cast is nothing short of stellar: in addition to Kutcher and Kunis, both Hollywood stars in their own right, Jane Fonda, two-time Oscar winner and the mastermind behind that seminal ’80s training video. She will play Mrs. Stoner, the crazy old lady who owns the five titular cats, whose medical marijuana is what gets the cats high.

The cats themselves will be voiced by Kutcher, Kunis, actors and comedians Chris Rock and Seth MacFarlane (who play two roles). Buterin will play the wise Lord Catsington, aka “The Spirit Guide”. The producers explained that Catsington is “Mrs. Stoner’s eldest dead cat,” who “acts as an oracle, sharing the wisdom and knowledge of her illustrious past life with Mrs. Stoner.”

According to CoinDesk, Morgan Beller, general partner of venture capital firm NFX and part of the “Stoner Cats” production team, the show’s creators have made a number of changes to the script to better suit Buterin’s character.

Beller said the Ethereum co-founder “doesn’t like to swear and his character should have said ‘fuck’ a couple of times”. Buterin “asked if they could change it and they were accommodating,” he added.

Loading... Advertisements

Also, since all actors will be paid in ETH, the team “had to teach Jane Fonda how to set up a MetaMask wallet”.

The producers added that the initial 10,420 NFTs of Stoner Cats would be minted on the Ethereum blockchain. They also said that at least 50% of that amount would have to be sold on the primary market if the season were to be completed.

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets such as Ledger And Trezor

– To conduct transactions anonymously with NordVPN

___

To know more:

– Ethereum Documentary Crowdfunds More Than Third of its Target in Hours

– New Reality TV Show Follows Fortunes of Crypto Investors

– Buterin Not Getting Tax Write-Off For SHIB India COVID-19 Relief Donation

– Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Now a Billionaire as ETH Prices Surge