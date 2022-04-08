Jason Momoa (Fast & Furious 10) can’t contain his excitement at the prospect of working with Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, and calls his antagonist “misunderstood”.

Facebook

There are very few things that have aged so well and are as anticipated and exciting as Fast & Furious 10. The franchise that kicked off 2 decades ago and still holds the same recall value is finally heading to the end. Part 10 is the beginning of the conclusion and the makers leave no stone unturned. Vin Diesel is still the main character and he’s joined by a few prolific names to create a climax that we’ll all remember for the rest of our lives. To do this, the directors even called on the star of Aquaman, Jason Momoa.

If you weren’t aware, yes. Game Of Thrones’ famed Khal Drogo is the villain in Fast & Furious 10. Momoa’s entry into the franchise has been hailed and celebrated. The actor was also very excited to be a part of it. So far, the only thing we know about his character is that he’s the bad guy who’s going to create trouble in Dom’s life.

It turns out that Jason Momoa himself is ready to give a glimpse of his role in Fast & Furious 10. The actor spoke fondly about his experience and also has some amazing things to say about his co-stars Vin Diesel. and Charlize Theron. Read on to find out everything you need to know about it.

Jason Momoa, according to We Got This Covered, said, “He’s amazing. He is irascible. He is misunderstood. I’ll be touring with some really cool people I’ve never seen. I’m going to work with Charlize. [Theron] first, which really excites me. She’s amazing, and I’m going to be able to go to cool places. Obviously working with the whole cast – most of the cast. I’m sure that’s why they hired me. But yeah, I’m excited to work with Vin. I am excited to work with Charlize. »

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has been on the edge of shaping the conclusion of his Fast saga. The actor even publicly asked his former co-star Dwayne Johnson to join him forgetting what happened between them. But that didn’t convince The Rock to make a comeback.