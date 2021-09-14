Jennifer Aniston breaks the silence on David Schwimmer: “Flirt? No, but …”

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they did dream in Friends years ago, but also this year. Yes, because if theirs Ross and Rachel have kept millions and millions of teenagers and non-teens glued to television, those fans recently discovered that the feeling on set it was true. It wasn’t just about talent and harmony between actors, but a real crush. Jennifer and David confessed during the Friends Reunion that they had a big crush during the first few seasons. However, nothing ever happened between them, they preferred not to voice their feelings to avoid repercussions on the set.

If it hadn’t worked between them, a magical atmosphere would have been ruined among them all. The six actors of the cast of Friends have formed a beautiful relationship with each other, many have remained in contact and others have not. Seeing each other again after so many years, all together in the same living room of Monica’s house where they shot and shot for ten years was very exciting. The whole episode of the Reunion was, it is true, but the harmony that never faded between the six protagonists moved the fans even more. And then there was that confession of Jennifer and David… It must have been the one to unleash the gossip?

In fact, a month ago there was rumor of a flirt in progress between Schwimmer and Aniston. It was rumored that the two had started dating after seeing each other for Reunion, but that’s not the case. The first to deny the gossip was the actor of Ross Geller, who through a representative made it known that there was no ongoing dating with the colleague. Nothing to do, in short, for those who have dreamed and hoped for a happy ending between the two, especially after the birth of their daughter Emma.

Today too Jennifer Aniston commented on the gossip, and she too has, of course, denied it all through ET. There is no tender between Ross and Rachel in reality, she said she was speechless for what was rumored but there is nothing true: