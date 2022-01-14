Jennifer Aniston with frizzy hair: all the fault of the humidity

The most beautiful hair in and around Hollywood?

Yes, it belongs to Jennifer Aniston. That’s why the new photos posted from the star, on his Instagram account, they make such a stir. Why the star of Friends, probably for the first time in his life, he shows himself with the natural hair.

With i frizzy hair, more precisely. Blame the humidity. He explains to us in his caption. And in an instant Jennifer Aniston becomes there Queen. After all, to show himself with frizzy and swollen hair when he has always had it smoothed and styled, it takes courage.

And in the era of inclusive beauty and acceptance of every aesthetic characteristic of herself, the actress definitely hits the mark.

Jennifer Aniston with frizzy hair: between humidity and self acceptance

The news of Jennifer Aniston with frizzy hair (and a ‘embarrassed expression and incredulous) is even more news as the actress has recently launched hers beauty line. Composed mainly of hair products.

The line is called LolaVie. Here, you can find out when it was launched.

The star of Friends which at the end of 2021 had given advice on new cuts in correspondence with the zodiac signs, seems to affirm that with humidity there is little to do. And that probably not even the best hair product works, to totally counteract frizz.

However, now we are waiting for your cosmetic advice. And a fantastic new twist.

