Jennifer Garner has a new partner and a suspicious ring: is she getting married?

A simple chat of Jennifer Garner on Instagram with co-star Judy Greer, alongside her in the comedy 30 Years in a Second, set the web unleashed and thrilled fans who couldn’t help but notice a rather interesting detail. During the virtual chat, in which the two actresses talked about the pros and cons of being sober, the actress repeatedly raised her hands to hold a cup of tea, showing a ring with pearls and precious stones on the left ring finger. Immediately the thought went to the relationship with the partner, the businessman John Miller, by his side, through ups and downs, since 2018.

From what was leaked, the star began dating the entrepreneur in October 2018, a month after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she has been married for 10 years and from whom she had three children; Violet 15, Seraphina 12 and Sam, 9. While today the actor is living his love affair with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he had already had a passionate relationship in 2002 that was rekindled this year, the two today seem happier than ever. Miller and Garner have been dating since 2018, and they had a brief breakup in 2020.

In fact, the couple, after having separated for about seven months, seems to be back together, more close than ever, and last September they were paparazzi in New York. Miller is also divorced, with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell, from which he separated for good a month after his romance with Garner went public. The two married in 2005 and then divorced in 2011. The couple reconciled a year later, only to finally break up in 2014. The exes share two sons.

Jennifer Garner Partner: Ready for Marriage?

“They are completely focused on a long-term future together. They took their time to deliver on this commitment, ”an insider said a month ago Us Weekly. That the ring, which is large enough in size, is proof that they have decided to take the plunge? For Jennifer it certainly wouldn’t be the first time. In fact, in the past, in addition to the 10-year history with Ben Affleck, she has already been married before with her colleague Scott Foley, known on the set of the TV series Felicity, with whom she was together from 2000 to 2004. We’ll see if the fans have seen us along or if the ring is just a simple jewel, albeit very precious.