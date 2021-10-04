Jennifer Lawrence, pregnant, with Amy Schumer, at the demonstration in favor of abortion (PHOTO)

A Jennifer Lawrence pregnant and her friend Amy Schumer were present at the pro-abortion demonstration that was held in Washington last Saturday. The American comedian chose Instagram to post one photo in which she appears together with the Oscar winner: although the two are experiencing very different chapters of their lives, they are still united both as friends and as activists.

Jennifer and Amy were keen to be there in order to express their support for the Rally for Abortion Justice. In the caption of the photo, which went viral, the comic actress wrote: “I don’t have a womb and she’s pregnant, but we’re here anyway @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice“.

Dressed in a blue jumpsuit and cap, Schumer held up a sign that read: “Abortion is essential“while Lawrence, whose baby bump was evident under her checkered dress, held a sign in her hand that read:”Women cannot be free if they don’t control their bodies“.

Schumer was recently operated on and her uterus was finally removed after facing years of pain due to what her doctors have referred to as extensive endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows. outside of it. A week after her surgery, the Trainwreck star shared an update regarding her healing process: “The pain I have felt all my life has been explained and taken out of my body. I am a different person, bursting with joy. “