Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence reappears in a transparent dress six months after giving birth

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

At the end of 2021 and after a long period of confinement, Jennifer Lawrence reappeared on a red carpet with the surprise of her impending pregnancy. At that time she wanted to keep it completely anonymous and she has remained firm in her decision until her return to the red carpets.

The act has taken place within the framework of the Toronto International Festival and it was the first time that she reappeared just six months after giving birth. For this return to the media spotlight, taking advantage of the premiere of the movie Causeway, Lawrence relied on his trusted designer and friend, Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino.

Vertical

Jennifer Lawrence during the premiere of “Causeway” at the Toronto International Film Festival

Amy Sussman / AFP

A design from Dior’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 collection charged with drama thanks to the movement of transparent tulle. The dress concealed a black bodysuit beneath a layer of pleated silk tulle embellished with a ruffled bardot neckline and three-quarter puff sleeves.

As a hairstyle, the actress opted for a casual mane leaving her hair loose to the side with slight waves. Her makeup was also in keeping with a light blush on her cheeks and a smokey palette that highlighted the blue of her eyes.

Vertical

Jennifer Lawrence during the premiere of “Causeway” at the Toronto International Film Festival

GEOFF ROBINS / AFP

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

6 movies you can see if you liked “Revancha ya”

14 mins ago

“This Neymar, it’s nice to see”

15 mins ago

Taylor Swift can enter the world of cinema with this movie

25 mins ago

Fortnite unveils SypherPK’s new skin in its video game!

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button