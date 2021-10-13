News

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the spicy comedy Sony No Hard Feelings

Spicy comedy in sight for Jennifer Lawrence who will collaborate with Bad tTacher author Gene Stupnitsky on the coming of age No Hard Feelings.

Sony Pictures won the auction for the rights of No Hard Feelings, spicy comedy modeled on Bad Teacher and About Mary written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky which will star Jennifer Lawrence.

Gene Stupnitsky, author of The Office, Bad Teacher and Good Boys, co-wrote the script with John Phillips. The R-rated comedy will be produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsk and Jennifer Lawrence herself.

The plot of No Hard Feelings has not been revealed, but it appears to be a Risky Business Bildungsroman set in Montauk, New York.

Jennifer Lawrence’s agenda becomes even more full of commitments. The actress will soon be starring in Paolo Sorrentino’s film about Hollywood super agent Sue Mengers for Apple and Adam McKay’s new work, Bad Blood, about Theranos and its controversial founder Elizabeth Holmes. Soon we will see the actress alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in Don’t Look Up, fil, Netflix directed by Adam McKay himself.


