Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris, the honeymoon continues at the Louvre

Arrived last week in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still enjoying their French honeymoon. After a family cruise on the Seine, a detour to Sephora and Micromania, then a visit to the Musée d’Orsay, the star couple spent the day of July 26 at the Louvre Museum. But impossible for the two actors to play incognito tourists.

Installed at the Hôtel de Crillon, Jennifer and Ben Affleck were surprised by fans and photographers as soon as they left on the Place de la Concorde. It was accompanied by some of their children, Seraphina (13 years old, the gentleman’s daughter) and Max and Emme (14 years old, the lady’s twins), that they boarded their van, heading for the square courtyard of the Louvre. The visit to the museum ended, it is hand in hand, nose in the air, that Ben Affleck and his wife made their exit from the pyramid.

The day before already, the couple had made a remarkable outing to the Café de Flore with the young Maximilian. All smiles in her blue dress, her Dior bag on her arm, J.Lo seemed delighted with her visit to the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district.

As a reminder, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in an intimate ceremony celebrated in Las Vegas on July 16. A surprise wedding for which the singer and actress wore two very different dresses. The two stars announced their engagement last April. The couple got back together last year, 16 years after their first engagement broke up.

The two stars now form a blended family with their respective children: J.Lo’s twins, Emme and Maximilian, born from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, but also Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 13 and 10 years old) , the children the actor shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.