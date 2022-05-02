Jennifer Lopez’s hardest role to play

If we talk about artists who are capable of doing everything and are always surprising with their talent, we certainly cannot overlook Jennifer Lopez. Since she began her career, the singer and actress has not stopped surprising the public.

Not only does he make them fall in love with his voice and his sensual movements on stage, but he also showed that he can act and play different characters. So much so, that she has starred in different movies.

And although all his roles were brought to perfection, there is one character in particular that was a challenge in his career. A role that forever marked his life and helped her become a star.

Selena Quintanilla, the role that most marked Jennifer Lopez

In March 1997, the biographical film of Selena Quintanilla, the successful singer who had died two years before the victim of a firearm attack by the president of her fan club. This production starred Jennifer Lopez, becoming one of his most challenging and difficult roles to pull off. Although the actress was very talented, many people doubted her and did not want her in her role.

Gregory Nava, director of the film, assured that he was sure that the role should be played by the singer. In this way, he shrugged off the complaints and knew he was the perfect fit.

And he was not wrong! Although JLO I had already worked in some productions as an actress, this film was the most important thing I had done so far. Therefore, there were nerves and fears, mainly because she was putting herself in the shoes of a star loved by the public.

However, the film propelled her to the top of fame and helped her become the great artist she is today. “I am so proud of this movie! Very proud to be a small part of the incredible legacy of Selena. When I was preparing for the role, I studied her tirelessly, every step, the movements of her fingers, her lips… her contagious laugh… her expressions, ”the actress commented in a tribute. .

For this job, Jennifer Lopez received a nomination for the Golden Globes 1998 in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. In addition, he helped her to understand as an artist and to free herself.

In an interview, he also revealed that thanks to the film by Selena Quintanilla discovered that he had in his veins a great talent for music. Back then, she was not very convinced to go ahead with singing. But, for years, she has been one of the most acclaimed singers in the world.