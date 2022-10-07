Joan Laporta lied! Lionel Messi could stay at FC Barcelona! – Sport.fr

Left free by FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi left Catalonia to join PSG in the summer of 2021. An incomprehensible departure for some given the summer transfer window.

FC Barcelona star, trained at La Masia, Lionel Messi gave everything for FC Barcelona. For more than 15 years, the Argentinian has taken the Blaugranas to the top, offering them a multitude of national and international trophies. A memorable story which nevertheless ended up ending in August 2021. At the end of the contract, the Pulga was not extended, due to a lack of necessary liquidity. An argument far from convincing for some today when FC Barcelona, ​​still in great difficulty, has just achieved a high-class summer transfer window punctuated by multiple major arrivals.

“Why didn’t you use financial leverage last year? If it had been done then, Leo would still be a Barca player.”, said a resigning member of the management of FC Barcelona, ​​​​not understanding the management of the Lionel Messi case when he left in the summer of 2021. An understandable point of view and which now casts doubt on the real intentions of the Blaugranas. Did the latter really want to keep the Argentinian by their side?