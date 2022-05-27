Joe Biden thanks Selena Gomez for promoting mental health

The White House has enlisted Selena Gomez to promote mental health, joining President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in a new video aimed at raising awareness.

“I don’t take my platform lightly. I’m not perfect, I’m human. I have things I walk through. That’s why I feel like people like me can hopefully be the other side of the voice and say… I don’t have it all together, I’ve had to work on this. I’ve tried everything to escape this feeling,” Gomez said in the White House video, first shared with CNN.

Biden thanked Gomez for everything he was doing.

“Thank you for all that you are doing to ease the burden of people who are struggling with their mental health, who feel lost, who are not sure what to do, and sometimes feel ashamed to admit that they have something to do with them. upset. “

The president told Gomez: “People look at you and say, look at this talented person. And she’s telling me that she has a problem? Well, I guess she’s fine, it’s okay to ask for help.”

A White House official described the conversation on the Oval Office patio as “frank and intimate.”

Gomez has been an outspoken advocate for mental health and has publicly discussed her own challenges with bipolar disorder. She helped launch Wondermind, a mental health platform focused on connecting people with educational resources and ending the stigma around mental illness, earlier this year.

She recently announced during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​that she hadn’t been on the internet for over four years, which she attributed to it making her “happier” and “more present.”

Mental health has become a key priority for the Biden administration, part of his bipartisan “unity agenda,” and has taken on new urgency this week following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.