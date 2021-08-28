Johnny Depp and François Demachy are working on a new perfume for Dior that is still top secret

Dior Sauvage it is the meeting of two minds: of the maître parfumeur François Demachy, which in 2015 completely revisited the iconic perfume of the Maison, and of the face of the fragrance, Johnny Depp, so magnetic that each new variant of the sillage takes us to increasingly exotic places. The two minds behind the myth of Sauvage’s reinterpretation today freely discuss perfume and their creative inspiration, between a guitar riff and an olfactory composition.

Because the new Sauvage to come, still very secret, is all a matter of notes. After all, Sauvage is not just a perfume, but a perfume that has become a manifesto. A powerful inspiration shared by men all over the world and in the top list of the most purchased fragrances by Italians. The man who wears Sauvage is authentic, does not like compromises and makes his dreams incarnate. And Demachy and Deep, who have been collaborating for years on the Sauvage myth, meet today in Game of notes, an ironic and authentic mini film in which we talk about creativity and freedom and where music and the olfactory world become one.

Because the notes, well mixed together, are fundamental for both a musician and a perfumer. Perhaps you will be amazed at the understanding between the French “nose” and the American rock star. But if you think about it they both have fascinating lives, live under the star of inspiration and have made Sauvage a myth as well as a myth. We symbolize a beautiful encounter between parallel worlds. A symphony, after all, is when all the ingredients are well combined and which, thanks to the melody, become well perceptible one after the other. Enjoy the first episode of a series of encounters between the most unexpected and sauvage duo of perfumery.

