Juan Reynoso criticizes the Cruz Azul fans: “They don’t value”

Jonathan Collazo

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City / 12.05.2022 22:17:37





Juan Reynoso couldn’t stand the boos from the fans against his players and during the press conference after the defeat against Tigres in the first leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals, Cruz Azul’s coach accused them of “not valuing the effort” made by their soccer players because it seems that they want to see “robots” execute everything perfectly.

“Unfortunately, this swollen has a palate in which it does not recognize the effort of the boys. Today there were conditions, but it is not to kill them. Let’s hope make people more understandingthe boys are human beings and not robots, they can have a bad afternoon,” said the Peruvian helmsman, who has been rumored to be in his last tournament with the institution regardless of the outcome.

About him loss by the minimum against the Tigersthe strategist considered that if his team plays as it did in the second half and minimizes bad decisions in easy plays, they have a chance to overcome the series and advance to the Semifinals.

“If we play like in the second half we have a lot of chances to get through. We have to take away those details of making bad decisions. Today in the first half we fell into inaccuracies, we complicated simple plays”, he argued.

The most relevant of the Ida

With the loss by the smallest difference, the Machine will have to enter the Volcano next Saturday May 14 and beat the feline team by two goals to stay alive in the Liguilla and go to the Semifinals. It should be noted that those from the north took the victory playing almost 30 minutes with one less player after Nico López was red.

Furthermore, the visitors they also expelled their coach, Miguel Herrerawho saw the card when the referee, Fernando Hernández, was on his way to the video arbitration booth to review the Diente play that would lead to his expulsion for kicking Luis Abraham’s face.

