Juan Soto is the seventh player in the MLB with 500 hits at age 23
Juan Soto accumulates several marks in the MLB despite being a player who is in the first part of his career. This Friday, in the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants, he reached 500 hits and entered an exclusive club.
The Dominican is the seventh player to reach half a thousand hits at age 23. This is a record that combines precocious talent with consistency. All those who have it are stars of this sport.
The six athletes Soto joins are Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Elvis Andrus, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Manny Machado. Everyone, before reaching 24 years old, already had 500 uncatchables.
In addition to this record, Juan Soto has other individual and collective achievements in the Major Leagues. He was a two-time Silver Slugger in four years, won the 2019 World Series crown and finished as the National League’s leading bat in 2020. He was also an All-Star once.
It is not unreasonable to think that this outfielder born in Santo Domingo in 1998 can add 3,000 hits in his career in the majors. He has the quality to do it.