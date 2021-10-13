News

Julia Roberts’ daughter’s white dress at Cannes 2021

Sumptuous red carpets, bold style choices, very hot spotlights that couldn’t wait to point out, once again, the crème de la crème of international cinema. On stage at Cannes Film Festival 2021 this year there is a coming and going of faces, bodies, lights and shadows on the big screen, in a succession of red carpets and stairways, but between great absences and great presences, great expectations and great returns, there is also room for great surprises, such as the presence of Hazel Moder daughter of Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, who arrives at Cannes 2021 with a refined ivory caftan dress, not screamed, simple, like her 16 years. The daughter of the actress of Pretty Woman arrives on the Croisette of the 74 French festival for the premiere of Flag Day film directed by Sean Penn, and softens (photographic) lenses and gazes (which go around the world in a click), celebrating the most unusual father-daughter relationship in Hollywood.

Getty Images

Far away from international intrigue gossip and public appearances, Hazel Moder today makes his debut on the red carpet of the French kermesse accompanying his father Daniel, director of photography of Flag Day e husband of Julia Roberts. Daughter of a love born on the set of The Mexican, in 2000, and of a close marriage on July 4, 2002, Hazel Moder, messy low ponytail, walks with a delicate step, hugging her dad, while the relaxed V-neck shirtdress and mary-jane in shiny black patent leather treads the France’s most feared red carpet. Born on November 28, 2004, together with her twin brother Phinnaeus, Hazel is the young woman we will soon hear about in the caverns of the stars and stripes gossip, or maybe not, she will continue her life without having to follow in the footsteps of her mother and dad. On the other hand, it was Julia Roberts herself who recently told in an interview “None of my children boast of being Julia Roberts’ son. My daughter never wants to say who her mother is, even … “.

Getty Images

