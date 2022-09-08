Julia Roberts says George Clooney saved her life

Julia Roberts revealed that George Clooney saved her during the coronavirus pandemic from being left in “complete loneliness”.

The 54-year-old actress explained how George Clooney, 61, and his family rescued her during the long pandemic.

The couple was filming their upcoming romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” in Australia when the pandemic hit the world in March 2020.

At that time, they had to quarantine close to each other, with Roberts alone in a houseand Clooney, his wife Amal and their children, at another nearby property.







“We started on Hamilton Island, with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house right below me and Amal and the kids,” Clooney said in an interview with the show. New York Times.

“He left early in the morning and yelled ‘coo coo’, and Julia would come out and say ‘coo coo’. And then we’d bring him a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids,” the Oscar-winning actor revealed.

Lifelong friends, Clooney said that they practically became a family with each other in various ways, sharing coffee mornings and walks under the trees.

"The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair"Roberts assured.







“We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest time I’ve been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent this much time alone since I was 25 years old,” the actress continued. “Pretty Woman”.

When her husband, Danny Moder, and their children were able to visit her during filming, which at the time was suspended like so many other productions, they had to fly to Australia and quarantine for two weeks alone before the family could be fully reunited.

The star says sharing that her initial quarantine in Australia made her become more withdrawn, spending much of her time locked in her room.







“I remember around the 11th, I was like, ‘Who am I? Where am I? What is this room that I never leave? It’s kind of funny. I really hadn’t anticipated all of that,'” he told NYT.

“That’s why they invented alcohol”, Clooney joked.

The film, whose premiere is scheduled for October 21, traces the journey they make together a divorced couple to Balito prevent her daughter from making the same mistake she once did.







“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going to go into it as this divorced couple,” the actress added. “Notting Hill” (1999).

“Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we have that going for us,” Roberts said while promoting Ticket to Paradise.

Oscar winner Julia and Molder, who have been together for 20 years, vacationed on a yacht in Italy in August 2021.

