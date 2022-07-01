July 1, 2022
This week the billboard offers us the following film premieres:
Sinjar
Address: Anna M Bofarull
Distribution: Nora Navas, Halima Ilter and Eman Eido
Origin: Spain
Distribution: Filmax
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Drama
Synopsis
Carlota desperately begins the search for her son Marc, who has run away from home without leaving a trace. Thousands of kilometers away, in Sinjar (a region located on the border between Iraq and Syria, which lives under the threat of war) lives Hadia, a young woman forced to live as a slave with three of her children in the service of a family .
trailer in spanish
Singing on the rooftops
Address: Enric Ribes
Origin: Spain
Distribution: BTeam Pictures
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Documentary film
Synopsis
The documentary tells the story of the drag queen Gilda Love, in the heart of Barcelona’s Raval. At 95 years old, she tries to continue at the foot of the stage and maintain her jovial spirit. Every night she goes up to the roof to feel like the star that she has always been.
trailer in spanish
Mom not in Networks
Address: Daniela Fejerman
Distribution: Malena Alterio, Eva Ugarte and Antonio Pagudo
Origin: Spain
Distribution: deaplanet
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Comedy
Synopsis
Clara decides to create a profile on TILINK, the trendy dating app with the bad luck that her son Dani finds her on the same app. He and his sister Milena will embark on the delusional adventure of boycotting her mother’s dates, but without much success, since Clara has already started something more serious with a young Argentine.
trailer in spanish
dog tooth
Address: Jose Luis Estan
Distribution: Miguel Angel Puro, Allende Garcia and Pablo Tercero
Origin: Spain
Distribution: Begin Again Films
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Crime
Synopsis
Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, is aware that his friends have stolen material from the drug lords they work for. This will be the beginning of a spiral of fateful situations that will make him fight against time for his survival and that of his family. First feature film by José Luis Estañ, which portrays the gloomy and miserable environments that revolve around the sale of cocaine in a film full of tension.
trailer in spanish
space pajamas
Address: Clara Martinez-Lazaro
Distribution: Mariona Terés, David Pareja (II) and Virginia Riezu
Origin: Spain
Distribution: Elamedia
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Comedy
Synopsis
Darío does not take his romance with Marta too seriously, until one night -for no apparent reason- they find themselves living other lives in which their relationship is at risk of breaking down. Will they be able to promise each other eternal love while fleeing from new people in their lives? lives? As far as they go, in space there are also applications to flirt.
trailer in spanish
my dearest children
Original title: Month très chers enfants
Address: Alexandra Leclere
Distribution: Josiane Balasko, Didier Bourdon and Marilou Berry
Origin: France
Distribution: Against the Current Films
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Comedy
Synopsis
Chantal and Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children Sandrine and Stéphane became independent, not much is known about them. and the opportunities to meet all together are increasingly scarce. When the children announce that they will not be coming to celebrate Christmas, Chantal and Christian explode. For this reason they hatch a plan: they decide to make them believe that they have won the lottery.
trailer in spanish
Bergmann’s Island
Original title: Bergman Island
Address: Mia Hansen-Løve
Distribution: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska
Distribution: Avalon Audiovisual Distribution
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Drama, Comedy, Fantasy and Romantic
Synopsis
An American married couple, both film directors are working on their new stories. To find inspiration and write some good scripts, they travel to Faro Island, the island where the famous Swedish filmmaker lived. A summer in which his fictional stories intertwine with his reality against the backdrop of the wild landscape of the Island.
trailer in spanish
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Address: R. Madhavan
Distribution: R. Madhavan, Simran, and Phyllis Logan
Origin: India
Distribution: Lighthouse Distribution
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Drama
Synopsis
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect tells the life story of Shri Nambi Narayanan, based on an interview conducted by celebrated Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on a television show. Like many great minds, Nambi also has many flaws, his genius and his obsession earned him many enemies and detractors.
OV trailer
My best friend
Original title: Okul Tıraşı
Address: Ferit Karahan
Distribution: Samet Yıldız, Ekin Koç and Mahir İpek
Distribution: Flamingo Films Spain
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Drama
Synopsis
The students who study at the history boarding school are crushed by the pressure and discipline imposed at the center. One day, one of the students falls ill and his friend Yusuf, who cannot remain indifferent, decides to take him to the doctor. However, he runs into a series of obstacles.
trailer in spanish
Minions: The Origin of Gru
Original title: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Address: Kyle Balda
Distribution: Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, and Taraji P. Henson
Origin: USA
Distribution: Universal Pictures International Spain
Release date: July 1, 2022
Genders: Animation, Action, Comedy and Family
Synopsis
Continuation of the adventures of the Minions, in which we will discover how his relationship with Gru began, and we will meet a young Gru, determined to be a villain, carrying out his first missions together with his faithful minions the Minions. This animated film is the sequel to The Minions (2015), a spin-off of the Gru saga: Despicable Me.
trailer in spanish