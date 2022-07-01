This week the billboard offers us the following film premieres:

Sinjar

Address: Anna M Bofarull

Distribution: Nora Navas, Halima Ilter and Eman Eido

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Filmax

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

Carlota desperately begins the search for her son Marc, who has run away from home without leaving a trace. Thousands of kilometers away, in Sinjar (a region located on the border between Iraq and Syria, which lives under the threat of war) lives Hadia, a young woman forced to live as a slave with three of her children in the service of a family .

trailer in spanish

Singing on the rooftops

Address: Enric Ribes

Origin: Spain

Distribution: BTeam Pictures

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Documentary film

Synopsis

The documentary tells the story of the drag queen Gilda Love, in the heart of Barcelona’s Raval. At 95 years old, she tries to continue at the foot of the stage and maintain her jovial spirit. Every night she goes up to the roof to feel like the star that she has always been.

trailer in spanish

Mom not in Networks

Address: Daniela Fejerman

Distribution: Malena Alterio, Eva Ugarte and Antonio Pagudo

Origin: Spain

Distribution: deaplanet

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Comedy

Synopsis

Clara decides to create a profile on TILINK, the trendy dating app with the bad luck that her son Dani finds her on the same app. He and his sister Milena will embark on the delusional adventure of boycotting her mother’s dates, but without much success, since Clara has already started something more serious with a young Argentine.

trailer in spanish

dog tooth

Address: Jose Luis Estan

Distribution: Miguel Angel Puro, Allende Garcia and Pablo Tercero

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Begin Again Films

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Crime

Synopsis

Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, is aware that his friends have stolen material from the drug lords they work for. This will be the beginning of a spiral of fateful situations that will make him fight against time for his survival and that of his family. First feature film by José Luis Estañ, which portrays the gloomy and miserable environments that revolve around the sale of cocaine in a film full of tension.

trailer in spanish

space pajamas

Address: Clara Martinez-Lazaro

Distribution: Mariona Terés, David Pareja (II) and Virginia Riezu

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Elamedia

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Comedy

Synopsis

Darío does not take his romance with Marta too seriously, until one night -for no apparent reason- they find themselves living other lives in which their relationship is at risk of breaking down. Will they be able to promise each other eternal love while fleeing from new people in their lives? lives? As far as they go, in space there are also applications to flirt.

trailer in spanish

my dearest children

Original title: Month très chers enfants

Address: Alexandra Leclere

Distribution: Josiane Balasko, Didier Bourdon and Marilou Berry

Origin: France

Distribution: Against the Current Films

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Comedy

Synopsis

Chantal and Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children Sandrine and Stéphane became independent, not much is known about them. and the opportunities to meet all together are increasingly scarce. When the children announce that they will not be coming to celebrate Christmas, Chantal and Christian explode. For this reason they hatch a plan: they decide to make them believe that they have won the lottery.

trailer in spanish

Bergmann’s Island

Original title: Bergman Island

Address: Mia Hansen-Løve

Distribution: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska

Distribution: Avalon Audiovisual Distribution

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Drama, Comedy, Fantasy and Romantic

Synopsis

An American married couple, both film directors are working on their new stories. To find inspiration and write some good scripts, they travel to Faro Island, the island where the famous Swedish filmmaker lived. A summer in which his fictional stories intertwine with his reality against the backdrop of the wild landscape of the Island.

trailer in spanish

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Address: R. Madhavan

Distribution: R. Madhavan, Simran, and Phyllis Logan

Origin: India

Distribution: Lighthouse Distribution

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect tells the life story of Shri Nambi Narayanan, based on an interview conducted by celebrated Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on a television show. Like many great minds, Nambi also has many flaws, his genius and his obsession earned him many enemies and detractors.

OV trailer

My best friend

Original title: Okul Tıraşı

Address: Ferit Karahan

Distribution: Samet Yıldız, Ekin Koç and Mahir İpek

Distribution: Flamingo Films Spain

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

The students who study at the history boarding school are crushed by the pressure and discipline imposed at the center. One day, one of the students falls ill and his friend Yusuf, who cannot remain indifferent, decides to take him to the doctor. However, he runs into a series of obstacles.

trailer in spanish

Minions: The Origin of Gru

Original title: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Address: Kyle Balda

Distribution: Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, and Taraji P. Henson

Origin: USA

Distribution: Universal Pictures International Spain

Release date: July 1, 2022

Genders: Animation, Action, Comedy and Family

Synopsis

Continuation of the adventures of the Minions, in which we will discover how his relationship with Gru began, and we will meet a young Gru, determined to be a villain, carrying out his first missions together with his faithful minions the Minions. This animated film is the sequel to The Minions (2015), a spin-off of the Gru saga: Despicable Me.

trailer in spanish