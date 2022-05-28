Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin more in love than ever in Mexico!

Between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, everything runs like clockwork. The lovers take advantage of their holidays in Mexico to find each other better. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin more in love than ever

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin live the perfect love. They never leave each other even when they are on vacations. For this sunny time of year, the lovers decided to go to Mexico.

Eh yes ! Direction Cabo San Lucas to enjoy its torque as it should. The two lovebirds have not escaped the eye of the paparazzi.

Indeed, several photos came out of this unique moment. We can therefore see Hailey Bieber in a colorful bikini, alongside her dear and tender husband who seems to enjoy swimming.

The two stars are already tanned! So they lead la dolce vita on their luxury boat. A witness tells E! News that Justin Bieber and Hailey looked “very happy” during the outing.

They were laughing and “held against each other ” All day long. “Justin loved being with her and always took care of her. They had a great time and seem to be more in love than ever. »

And that’s not all ! The couple was also seen at El Dorado Golf and Beach Club. They were therefore playing golf, while taking care to kiss in secret.

Support for each other

There is nothing to say, their love is stronger than anything! Moreover, last April, the interpreter of Peaches revealed to the whole world that he was crazy about his wife, by dedicating his song “Anyone” to her during his concert in Los Angeles.

“She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. And so she’s over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. he had sung.

If Justin Bieber chose to marry Hailey Baldwin, it’s becauseshe was a great support for him. She therefore allowed him to get up in his depression. She is the only one who gave him back his smile.

However, even after marriage, things were not easy for him. He expected a lot, maybe a little too much from his wife:

“I remember when I first got married, I had a little emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to solve all my problems and it didn’t. »

Before adding: “You want your wife to do something that you don’t do and sometimes it’s hard to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you thought you were. »

To this day, Justin Bieber fans are very happy to see him so fulfilled with the woman of his life.