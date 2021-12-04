Juve capital increase at risk? Banks in doubt and Elkann’s weight. Here’s what the situation is related to the 400 million injection

The Corriere della Sera try to clarify the recession hypothesized yesterday of the Juve capital increase following ongoing investigations. According to the Juventus club, in terms of the contract, it is not a “significant negative change” that allows withdrawal. But the risk is there. Put simply, they could slip off Goldman Sachs, Jp Morgan, Mediobanca And Unicredit who have undertaken to subscribe any unsold Juventus shares (the Guarantors, in fact).

Of course, the safety of Exor which “covers” its share of 64%. But if only 255 of the 400 million there would not be sufficient resources to support the development plan to 2024 and therefore “the ability of the group to maintain the assumption of business continuity”. In short, the risks at the moment appear more linked to the consequences of criminal investigations than to the contingent, possible shortage of financial resources. Exor it is certainly not a holding company without means: the Juve it could have less “gasoline”, new managers but it certainly does not risk being stranded. And in any case, the price on the stock market still makes the increase attractive. Then it’s really hard to imagine the four banks parachuting to John Elkann which is at the head of a 30 billion euro group with a profit in the first half of 2021 of 838 million.