Juventus investigated, John Elkann speaks: “We collaborate with the investigators. We want the team to remain great”

In the judicial chaos that is engulfing the Juventus, his words were the most awaited to understand which direction the future of the club will take, after the outbreak of the capital gains case and gods fees to prosecutors. Now John Elkann speaks and highlights the position of the property, as CEO of Exor: “In the ongoing investigations the company is collaborating with investigators and is confident that light will be shed on all the aspects investigated. I am confident in the work of the judiciary ”.

In view of theInvestor Day, the president and CEO of the holding added that “Juventus has a new board of directors, a new CEO, a new director and a new coach who, together with the vice president and the president, are facing problems on and off the pitch. In a path of society there are moments of difficulty, it is important to face them and this is what is happening in Juventus. I am convinced that Juventus’ future is just as important as the past. Juventus is a great club and there are all intentions for it to remain so“.

Words that on the one hand show security on the part of the owner of the club, but on the other hand they also bring out the desire to reach a conclusion of this legal matter soon. Incident in which the president and his cousin are also investigated Andrea Agnelli, and the vice president Pavel Nedved. “In facing the difficulties we strengthen ourselves”, Elkann limited himself to saying without ever taking the defense of the Bianconeri leaders.

To whom, precisely with regard to market operations in recent years, asked Elkann how he judged the operation that led Cristiano Ronaldo in black and white, the CEO of Exor replied: “The Ronaldo operation was important for Juventus. I think there is nothing more to add than what we have lived. We know the context in which football and Juventus lived “. He then concluded, however, by underlining how “in sport we must look at competitiveness and therefore how you manage to balance the variables of a company. In Juventus there has been a strong change, it is necessary to reconcile sporting results and economic parameters. The questions are different. First of all, there is football, the only professional sport in which the regulator and manager are a single entity. Then there is the problem of performing resources at their best “.