Juve’s three moves if Dybala doesn’t renew

Finally here we are. Barring changes in plans, the long-awaited confrontation between Jorge Antun and the Juventus management should take place on Thursday to (re) discuss Paulo’s contract renewal Dybala, probably present in person at the summit. The story is now well known, to the point that the Argentine entourage already knows what they will hear at the appointment, including the economic offer. If anything, what remains suspended is Dybala’s answer, the eventual relaunch, the possible clarifications that will be requested. And in this context it is inevitable to take note of the fact that now that of the rupture can also be a fairly concrete hypothesis, which if it were to occur would hardly send Juventus into panic. To put it simply, the feeling is that if Dybala were to renew he would do Juve a good favor, if he were to decide to leave at the end of the contract, perhaps he would double the favor at least from the point of view of the club that circulates with increasing insistence. So, if Dybala said no, what would Juve do? For sure, with or without Paulo, this is already becoming Dusan Vlahovic’s team, waiting for Federico Chiesa’s full and fundamental recovery. Then?

