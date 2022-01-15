Kamala Harris changes strategy, looks for relaunch in sight 2024 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JAN 15 – Kamala Harris at work to reposition herself after a first year as vice president deemed unsatisfactory and well below expectations. The goal is to relaunch its image and its political perspectives, especially in view of 2024.



The vice president has hired Jamal Simmons, a veteran of politics and well-known face of the small screen, as director of communications. She returned to the side of President Joe Biden in major events. And it is aiming for a greater presence in the media in the coming months by taking advantage of the electoral campaign for the mid-term elections.



Harris is currently at the center of the White House agenda with the dossier of voting rights, assigned to her by the administration in recent months. A position that he intends to exploit to reconnect with the voters after a year of disappointments. When she was made vice president, many immediately considered her to be Biden's heir, but as the months went by, doubts increased and some began to suspect that she was unable to represent the Democratic party of the 21st century.


