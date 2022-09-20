Kardashian fans spot ‘terrifying’ details on Khloe’s bedroom door in background of video

KHLOE Kardashian shocked fans who noticed a strange detail on the reality TV star’s door to her bedroom.

The detail was spotted in a throwback scene from the former E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A fan shared a screenshot of the scene on an online platform where Khloe’s older sisters Kourtney, 43, and Kim, 41, got into a physical altercation at her home.

Kim’s back was turned towards the camera as she appeared to push her brother out of Khloe’s room.

However, viewers zoomed in on Khloe’s bedroom door, which featured numerous locks and deadbolts.

The original poster kicked off the discussion by asking, “Isn’t that Khloe’s bedroom door?” Why are there so many locks? »

Others weighed their thoughts in the thread, with many believing the locks were an added precaution to protect their valuables.

“I imagine his closet is accessed through his bedroom. Imagine that the amount of money is tied up in their bags/shoes/clothes/jewelry etc. ? one person commented.

“I’m sure she still has cleaners, chefs and other people around her house all the time. I would shut down my bullshit too,” said another.

“Ugh. How awful not being able to feel completely safe in your own home,” sympathized a third.

“Probably because of the theft and the large number of people coming in and out of the house,” echoed a fourth fan.

This seems quite obviously a security measure. They had so many problems with stalkers and lunatics,” a fifth theorized.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure one of Kendall’s [Jenner]The stalkers entered her house while she was there. He had a gun! So terrifying,” someone else said, referring to the chilling burglary of Khloe’s younger sister in 2018.

“Gave me chills reading this,” added another.

Khloe, 38, has since moved into a $17 million Hidden Hills mega-mansion next to her mother Kris Jenner, 66.

CHEATING SCANDAL

The Good American founder had intended to share the home with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and their 4-year-old daughter, True, before news broke of the NBA star’s child love scandal.

In December, Tristan, 31, confirmed he had an affair with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, 31, and they conceived a baby.

The athlete was believed to be in an exclusive relationship with Khloe at the time.

Maralee gave birth to a baby boy, Theo, a few days later, although she claimed Tristan had still not met their son.

Before Khloe learned of the infidelity scandal, she had already decided to have a second baby with Tristan via surrogate.

The couple welcomed their son – whose name remains unknown – in August.

The TV star hasn’t been seen publicly with her son, nor has she shared photos of True’s baby brother.

MORE ON THE STORY?

The fallout from Tristan and Khloe’s relationship will apparently play out in The Kardashians season 2 premiere.

The previous season ended with Khloe learning about Maralee’s affair and pregnancy.

Some fans believe the story will continue in the new season as they share the news of Khloe and Tristan’s surrogacy.

“I mean, that’s definitely what the episode seems to be alluding to,” one user wrote in an online thread.

“I guess that makes sense because Kim said in the season finale when Tristan cheated again, ‘If that’s not a sign of not having another baby with him, I don’t know what. what it is.’ »

They added, “It kind of implies that they didn’t know about surrogacy at the time or that Khloe was talking about going through surrogacy.

“Or they’re all bulls**t, and they already knew…”

Another speculated: “Given their silence on the new baby and Khloe’s name, you can guarantee these are storylines.

Rumors have also swirled that the former couple rekindled their romance after fans noticed Tristan ‘liked’ a bikini photo of Khloe on social media.

