Kate Moss denied Amber Heard and assured that Johnny Depp never hit her or pushed her down the stairs

Kate Moss gave very brief testimony in the libel trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Hearddenying that the actor pushed her down some stairs when they were out together in the 90s. Instead, the iconic British model said that the actor came to her aid.

The 48-year-old supermodel said they had stayed at the resort golden eye In Jamaica. “We were walking out of the room and Johnny got out before me,” Moss said. “Y It had rained and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and it hurt. He ran back to help me and took me to my room and got me medical attention“said Moss, who said he had a romantic relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp at the Amber Heard trial

“He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”sentenced from Gloucester (England), where he connected by videoconference The media trial faces its last week before the popular jury meets to deliberate.

Depp’s legal team called her as a witness after Heard, in his testimony, made reference to the supermodel. Earlier this month, Heard testified that during one of his arguments in March 2015, Depp lunged at his sister, Whitney, who was near some stairs. heard said that “in my head I only instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs” and then hit Depp to try and make him stop.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp

That reference prompted Depp’s lawyers to call Moss as a witness to address the accusation. After hearing her statement, Amber’s lawyers decided not to question her, so Kate Moss’s exposure only minutes.

Why Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are on trial

Johnny Depp, 58, filed a lawsuit against Heard over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard, 36, did not name the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in the opinion piece, but he sued her for implying that he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

amber herard

The Texas-born Heard countersued asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse.” at his hands. Heard, during his testimony earlier this month, mentioned an incident in which Depp allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend Moss down some stairs.

Moss wasn’t the only one to support Depp. Eve Green was the last star to publicly show his support for Johnny Depp in the middle of his current defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

French actress, who starred with Depp in the 2012 fantasy “Dark Shadows”, posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday of her and her former co-star posing together on a red carpet to promote their film. Green and Depp’s movie, “Dark Shadows“, premiered in 2012 – the same year he began dating Heard, 36-years-old.

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.”captioned the post which received nearly 200,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

Fans who also support Depp commented: “He will get the justice he deserves and we know it!!!!” and “Thank you for your support of Johnny.”

In addition to Green, other stars have spoken out in support of Depp, including Chris Rock, Joe Rogan and Ireland Baldwin. Heard has also received support from radio legend Howard Stern, Julia Fox and Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Ellen Barkin, who testified for the defense in court.

