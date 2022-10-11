Kendall Jenner announces the return of the cyclist

Controversial, cycling shorts can nevertheless be worn without any guilt. The proof, with this last look signed Kendall Jenner.

A prominent member of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner has risen to the rank of it-girl by becoming the most powerful and highest paid model in the world. Propelled to the front of the catwalk, the eldest of the Jenner daughters won over the fashion industry with her leggy figure, feline gaze and dark hair. And if in her early days she was accused of having managed to climb the ladder of this very closed environment only thanks to the notoriety of her family, and more precisely that of her sister Kim Kardashian, the young woman did not let herself intimidated. Since her first parade at New York Fashion Week in 2012, she has traveled the globe to pose for photographers for an advertising campaign and to walk the catwalks of major houses, while by developing its presence on social networks. Having worked for luxury labels that need no introduction, such as Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Burberry, and with 252 million subscribers on Instagram, it is impossible to deny that her success is (almost) only due to herself. It is also on the social network that she reveals the extent of her potential as a fashion icon. With trendy and casual off-duty looks, it’s tempting to draw inspiration from her style for our everyday outfits. His last appearance is no exception to the rule.

