Khloé Kardashian’s sisters are ‘worried’ she’s too ‘skinny’

Khloé Kardashian’s siblings have drawn attention to her weight loss amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating drama, sharing concerns about her “very skinny” figure.

Kim Kardashian was the first of the Good American co-creator’s siblings to note her sister’s look on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

“You look very skinny,” Kim, 41, said, adding that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner had expressed the same thought.

“It’s not that I’m trying to unmask them, but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny,” the KKW creator explained. Beauty.

Khloé, 38, appeared pleased with the concerns of her family members.

The Hulu personality placed a hand on his chest, smiled, and kicked his leg in the air, asking, “What? …Kendall said it? The model?”

Kim replied, “I said, ‘I think she’s a little stressed. … I said, ‘You have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’

Later in the episode, Kendall, 26, directly commented on Khloé’s weight while greeting her with a hug.

“You look so skinny,” the model said appreciatively. “You feel so skinny.”

Khloé replied, “Oh my God, you’re so skinny.”

The scene aired a day after the reality star made headlines for calling herself “so fat” because she ate two of Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme vitamin gummies.

In addition to the Khloé figure, Kim also expressed concerns on Thursday that the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ alum has been ‘holding back’ as a ‘defense mechanism’ while healing from the Thompson paternity scandal. .

Khloé agreed, saying, “I just don’t have anything else to give, no f-ks. When people say, “You’re so strong”, I think to myself, “I don’t know if I’m strong. I am literally numb from all this shit. “

Thompson and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum were expecting their second child together, a baby boy, when news broke in December 2021 that the athlete had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

Khloé often shows off her workouts via social media. khloekardashian/Instagram

The on-again, off-again couple later ended their relationship.

In July, the exes’ son arrived, joining their 4-year-old daughter, True. The surrogate birth aired on the Sept. 22 episode of “The Kardashians.”

When the show resumed on Thursday, Khloé revealed that Thompson had taken a knee a year before the scandal – and she had rejected his proposal.

“I want to be proud to say that I’m engaged to whoever it is,” the former ‘X Factor’ host explained. “I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not thrilled to tell my family. “”